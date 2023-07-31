 

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

It has been reported that accusation is mentioned during a tense phone call between the Sussexes and the Beckhams and 'any making up' between the couples is now 'so unlikely.'

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly facing another relationship rift. If a new report is to be believed, the couple's longtime friends David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams have ended their friendship after the former athlete was "furious" over an accusation.

Sources told Daily Mail that the iconic English soccer player is "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes. It was said that accusation was mentioned during a tense phone call between the couples.

A source close to the Beckhams told the news outlet, "David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K." The report also pointed out that the couples bonded because Izzy May, David Beckham's communications director, was friends with Markus Anderson, chief membership officer for private social club Soho House, who helped arrange Meghan's secret dates with Harry.

It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely." Following the alleged rift, Meghan reportedly has replaced Victoria with another Victoria, Victoria Jackson who is a cosmetics magnate and the couple's neighbor in Montecito, California.

Of the Duchess of Sussex's new bestie, a second source revealed, "Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life." It's also said that Victoria Jackson is allegedly "advising Meghan on many levels" with her own Archewell charity.

The former "Suits" actress is also rumored to be friends with hair stylist Amanda Leone as well as Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. "Ari and his wife are part of Meghan's new friendship group," a Hollywood agent claimed to the news outlet. "Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her."

A Hollywood exec, meanwhile, dubbed the mom of two's exclusive inner circle the "Montecito Mafia." Also included in the group are Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, photographer Misan Harriman as well as Meghan's former "Suits" co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer.

Sources additionally alleged that the Sussexes are close with Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom as they are neighbors in Montecito. However, their friendship with the Sussexes has reportedly cooled. The pop star "has been traveling a lot" which made it "hard to sustain a close friendship." The "Fireworks" hitmaker also appeared to take sides by performing at King Charles' coronation concert earlier this year.

