 

Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence for Second Time in Almost Three Years

Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence for Second Time in Almost Three Years
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The former 'Home Improvement' star is taken into custody after police 'received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence.'

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zachery Ty Bryan has found himself being entangled in legal trouble yet again. Nearly three years after he was arrested for domestic violence, the former "Home Improvement" star was taken into custody for the same case.

"At around 6:00 P.M. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence," so read a statement from the Eugene Police Department. "The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location."

"Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area," it added. "Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

  Editors' Pick

The details of the latest alleged incident remain unknown. As for Bryan, he is still in prison as of Monday morning, according to PEOPLE.

Bryan was previously arrested for domestic violence on October 16, 2020, after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright during a violent dispute between the two in their apartment. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actor was reported to put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. He was also alleged to have snatched her phone when she tried to call 911 for help.

Bryan agreed to take a deal and plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault in February 2021. In June of this year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident that led to his arrest got "blown out of proportion."

"We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a town home that had (thin walls) - everybody could hear," he told the outlet. "At the end of the day, (police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could've fought it… but that's more stress and drama."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Swizz Beatz Thanks 8-Year-Old Son Genesis for Being Alicia Keys' 'Bodyguard' at Her Show
Related Posts
Zachery Ty Bryan Not Fighting Domestic Violence Charge Because It Would've Caused 'More Stress'

Zachery Ty Bryan Not Fighting Domestic Violence Charge Because It Would've Caused 'More Stress'

Zachery Ty Bryan Can't Be More 'Thankful' for His New Fiancee as He Announces Engagement

Zachery Ty Bryan Can't Be More 'Thankful' for His New Fiancee as He Announces Engagement

Zachery Ty Bryan Escapes Prison Time After Pleading Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Zachery Ty Bryan Escapes Prison Time After Pleading Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Zachery Ty Bryan Free on $8,500 Bail After Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan Free on $8,500 Bail After Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Latest News
Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers
  • Aug 02, 2023

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message