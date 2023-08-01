Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence for Second Time in Almost Three Years

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The former 'Home Improvement' star is taken into custody after police 'received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence.'

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zachery Ty Bryan has found himself being entangled in legal trouble yet again. Nearly three years after he was arrested for domestic violence, the former "Home Improvement" star was taken into custody for the same case.

"At around 6:00 P.M. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence," so read a statement from the Eugene Police Department. "The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location."

"Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area," it added. "Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

The details of the latest alleged incident remain unknown. As for Bryan, he is still in prison as of Monday morning, according to PEOPLE.

Bryan was previously arrested for domestic violence on October 16, 2020, after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright during a violent dispute between the two in their apartment. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actor was reported to put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. He was also alleged to have snatched her phone when she tried to call 911 for help.

Bryan agreed to take a deal and plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault in February 2021. In June of this year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident that led to his arrest got "blown out of proportion."

"We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a town home that had (thin walls) - everybody could hear," he told the outlet. "At the end of the day, (police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could've fought it… but that's more stress and drama."

