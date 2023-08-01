Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Asks Fans to 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Vegas Residency Show Opener

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'American Idol' contestant quipped fans were only allowed to 'throw diamonds' at her when she began her residency show at a famous resort in Sin City.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson joked to her fans they could only "throw diamonds" at her. The 41-year-old pop star kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort over the weekend by sending a tongue-in-cheek message to her fans, after a number of high-profile musicians were recently struck by objects while on stage.

"Whatever you do, don't throw it at me, people. If you're gonna throw s***, throw diamonds," the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" hitmaker quipped to the crowd in Sin City.

Kelly made the comment shortly after a number of stars, including Bebe Rexha and Pink, were struck by objects while they were performing. However, Kelly was in good spirits during the remainder of her performance at Planet Hollywood, where she sang songs from her new album, "Chemistry", as well as some covers.

Meanwhile, Adele recently reminded gig-goers of concert "etiquette." The award-winning star jokingly dared her fans to throw an object at her during her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency at Ceasar's Palace Hotel.

Adele, 35, told the crowd, "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it? I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!" Adele then shot a T-shirt into the crowd and giggled, "But you can shoot things at the audience!"

Prior to that, Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being hit in the face by a phone which was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at a show in New York. The "Heart Wants What It Wants" songstress was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stagehands at Pier 17's The Rooftop venue rushed to help her.

You can share this post!