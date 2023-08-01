 

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

The actor who was known for playing the beloved man-child character died at 70 and was apologetic for keeping his cancer battle secret in his final statement.

AceShowbiz - Paul Reubens has passed away at the age of 70. The actor - who was famous for playing Pee-wee Herman - has died after a lengthy cancer battle.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a rep for the actor said in a statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The news has also been shared on Reubens' official Instagram page. The announcement also included a personal statement from the actor, explaining why he decided to remain quiet about his cancer battle.

He wrote, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Reubens was best known for playing the part of Pee-wee Herman, a good-natured man-child character who was the star of a Los Angeles stage play. The character gained huge popularity in the city, and HBO eventually broadcast a performance from the play in 1981.

That success led to the 1985 movie "Pee-wee's Big Adventure", which was helmed by Tim Burton, and Reubens subsequently starred in "Pee-wee's Playhouse", a live-action show that was broadcast on CBS. His other TV credits also included appearances in "30 Rock", "The Blacklist", and "Gotham".

