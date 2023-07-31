 

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Movie

The new installment in the horror film series sees the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer, who turns the tables on con artists who defraud him when he desperately seeks help to cure his cancer.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Kramer is back in the first trailer of "SAW X". Lionsgate Movies has made the sneak-peek video available for viewing pleasure online after debuting it at Midsummer Screen Festival on Saturday evening, July 29.

Set in late 2004 or early 2005, between "Saw" and "Saw II", the midquel sees the return of Tobin Bell as John a.k.a. Jigsaw, who plays his most personal game yet. Unlike in the previous films, "John is the protagonist in this movie...This is John Kramer's story as a human," producer Oren Koules noted.

Oren seemingly tried to justify John's deadly and twisted game as he seeks revenge on those who deceive him when he desperately seeks help to cure his cancer. With only months left in his life, he punishes con artists who give him false hope for his healing. "This is not retribution. It's a reawakening," he ominously tells them.

The official synopsis reads, "John Kramer is back. The most disturbing installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of 'SAW I' and 'II', a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer - only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Series veteran Shawnee Smith also returns to reprise her role as Amanda Young in "SAW X". Additionally, Steven Brand, Synnove Macody Lund, Michael Beach Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto join the cast.

Directed by Kevin Greutert and written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, the tenth installment in the horror film series is set to be unleashed in U.S. theaters on September 29.

