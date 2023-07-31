Kanye West's X/Twitter Account Reinstated After He Vows to Stop Posting Anti-Semitic Content

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The Yeezy designer was kicked out of Twitter back in December 2022 over his controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has got his account on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, back. The controversial rapper has his account restored after he allegedly promised the company that he would restrain from making posts about anti-Semitism.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, July 29 that the Elon Musk-owned company reinstated Ye's account "after receiving reassurance that he wouldn't use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language." Despite the restoration, the news outlet claimed that Ye's account won't be eligible for monetization and advertisements won't appear next to his posts.

Neither Elon nor Ye has officially commented on the report. The "Gold Digger" emcee also hasn't posted anything on his account following the reinstatement.

The Yeezy designer was banned from Twitter back in December 2022 over his controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian captioned the tweet.

Of the suspension, Elon explained at the time, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence." He added, "Account will be suspended."

In another post, the Tesla founder clarified that the suspension had nothing to do with Ye posting a picture of topless Elon while on yacht. "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari," Elon tweeted. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

The reinstatement of Ye's account came after Elon announced last week that he renamed Twitter to X, noting that it's a letter he really, really likes. CEO Linda Yaccarino explained that new X app will encompass "audio, video, messaging, payments/banking" and more.

You can share this post!