 

Kanye West's X/Twitter Account Reinstated After He Vows to Stop Posting Anti-Semitic Content

Kanye West's X/Twitter Account Reinstated After He Vows to Stop Posting Anti-Semitic Content
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

The Yeezy designer was kicked out of Twitter back in December 2022 over his controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has got his account on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, back. The controversial rapper has his account restored after he allegedly promised the company that he would restrain from making posts about anti-Semitism.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, July 29 that the Elon Musk-owned company reinstated Ye's account "after receiving reassurance that he wouldn't use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language." Despite the restoration, the news outlet claimed that Ye's account won't be eligible for monetization and advertisements won't appear next to his posts.

Neither Elon nor Ye has officially commented on the report. The "Gold Digger" emcee also hasn't posted anything on his account following the reinstatement.

  Editors' Pick

The Yeezy designer was banned from Twitter back in December 2022 over his controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian captioned the tweet.

Of the suspension, Elon explained at the time, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence." He added, "Account will be suspended."

In another post, the Tesla founder clarified that the suspension had nothing to do with Ye posting a picture of topless Elon while on yacht. "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari," Elon tweeted. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

The reinstatement of Ye's account came after Elon announced last week that he renamed Twitter to X, noting that it's a letter he really, really likes. CEO Linda Yaccarino explained that new X app will encompass "audio, video, messaging, payments/banking" and more.

You can share this post!

You might also like

DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music

Madonna Sees New Side of Her Children During Recovery From Bacterial Infection
Related Posts
Kanye West Caught Heat for Making Daughter North Wear KKK Hoodie

Kanye West Caught Heat for Making Daughter North Wear KKK Hoodie

Kanye West Receives Zero Donations for 2024 Presidential Campaign in Weeks

Kanye West Receives Zero Donations for 2024 Presidential Campaign in Weeks

Kanye West Is Working on New Album, Says Rooga

Kanye West Is Working on New Album, Says Rooga

Kanye West Finally Meets Wife Bianca Censori's Parents in Tokyo

Kanye West Finally Meets Wife Bianca Censori's Parents in Tokyo

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma