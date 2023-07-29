 

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'
On the track, the Canadian rap star seemingly makes a reference to the custom chains that Pharrell auctioned off last year, which he later wore in his 'Jumbotron S**t Poppin' video.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake's years-long feud with Pusha T is not over just yet and now he drags Pharrell Williams into it. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist seemingly takes aim at the "Happy" hitmaker in his verse on Travis Scott (II)'s song, "Meltdown".

"Man, f**k all that spinning the narrative s**t/ I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss," the Canadian artist spits, taking aim at Pusha's relationship with Pharrell. "Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t/ Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that s**t."

Drake seemingly makes a reference to the custom chains that Pharrell auctioned off last year. The Canadian rap star was seen wearing the chains in his "Jumbotron S**t Poppin" video.

Drake continues his diss by rapping, "You lucky that Vogue was suing/ 'Cause I would've been with the Wassas in Paris and s**t." Back in June, Pharrell hosted his debut Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, which was attended by Jay-Z, LeBron James, Pusha T and more.

The beef between Pusha and Drake began after the "Mercy" rapper released a song titled "The Story of Adidon" in which he alleged that Drake was hiding a son. In May 2018, Pusha claimed that he got the information from Kanye West.

Pusha, however, declared in February 2022 that he had put his and Drake's feud in the past. "I've already looked past that," the Bronx native said when sitting down with Complex's Speedy Norman. "I looked past that. I don't look towards that anymore."

"Bygones are bygones, as far as I see," Pusha went on sharing. He then praised Kanye for squashing his own beef with Drake, saying, "I think it's really good that they did squash it. That works really good for them."

