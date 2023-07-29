 

Neelam Gill Insists She Isn't Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame' Amid Dating Rumors

Neelam Gill Insists She Isn't Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame' Amid Dating Rumors
Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages
Celebrity

When offering her clarification, the 28-year-old British fashion model also confirms a report suggesting she's in a romantic relationship with one of the 'Titanic' actor's friends.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Neelam Gill has set the record straight on dating rumors between her and Leonardo DiCaprio. Taking to Instagram Storry, the model insisted that she's not the "Titanic" actor's "new flame" despite having been spotted on several occasions.

"Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,' " the 28-year-old beauty declared on Friday, July 28. "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now."

Neelam and Leo were first linked romantically after they were leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France with several other beauties in May. Fueling the dating speculation, the two stepped out for dinner in London, where they were joined by his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

  Editors' Pick

On May 30, the British model and the Oscar winner enjoyed a night out along with his mom and friends at the Chiltern Firehouse. The 48-year-old Hollywood star was caught on camera exiting the venue while sporting his usual look. He rocked a black bomber jacket, jeans, sneakers and his signature baseball cap. He also concealed his face with a black mask that covered everything but his eyes in one of the paparazzi snaps.

Neelam, on the other hand, was pictured walking close behind Leo's mom, who came with her boyfriend. The fashion model and 80-year-old Irmelin opted for all-black looks for the outing.

However, Page Six already reported that Leo and Neelam were not an item and she's dating one of Leo's friends who also attended the dinner instead. A source additionally has told Daily Mail that Leo is now "looking for something more mature in the relationship department."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott's Unaware of the Severity Even After Being Told to Stop Astroworld Show Early

Wack 100 Shows Receipt of Kodak Black's $1M Paycheck for 6ix9ine Collaboration
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz Serenade Mick Jagger at His 80th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz Serenade Mick Jagger at His 80th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Keep Their Relationship 'Open and Fluid'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Keep Their Relationship 'Open and Fluid'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Dating' After Spotted Getting 'Flirty' in Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Dating' After Spotted Getting 'Flirty' in Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Romance Continues Heating Up at Second Party in Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Romance Continues Heating Up at Second Party in Hamptons

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma