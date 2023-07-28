Barbie's Original Ken Voice, Bill Cunningham, Died at 96

Instagram Celebrity

The voiceover artist who was well known for lending his voice to Ken doll in commercials in the 1960s has passed away at the age of 96 in his resident located in West Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - The original voice of Barbie's Ken, William "Bill" Cunningham, has passed away aged 96. The founder of the CESD Talent Agency died at his home in West Hollywood on July 15, the company announced on social media.

"Remembering William 'Bill' Cunningham (1927-2023)," they wrote alongside a picture of the singer and voiceover artist.

An obituary by Deadline read, "Bill Cunningham opened Pacific Artist Agency Hollywood in 1963, following a prolific singing career and at the encouragement of his friend, singer and TV personality Peggy Taylor."

"In 1967, Pacific Artists became Cunningham and Associates. The company's agency's success led him to open a second office in New York during 1971. In just a few short years, Cunningham and Associates, now known as CESD, became the most successful, bicoastal commercial/VO talent agency in the business."

Bill - who served in World War II - became the voice of Ken in commercials released in the same year the Ken doll, with his red swimming shorts, was released by Mattel in 1961, two years after the iconic first-ever Barbie doll, dressed in her famous black-and-white striped swimsuit, was launched.

Bill sang as Ken on the "Barbie Sings" vinyl, boasting "Six terrific teen-age tunes sung by Barbie and Ken" alongside Charlotte Austin as Barbie. His successful singing career saw him perform with the likes of Judy Garland and Dinah Shore and his debut studio album, "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows", was funded by dancing legend Fred Astaire.

Thanks to the advice of his friend Peggy, he achieved huge success with his agency, representing actors for commercial, voiceover, and theatrical opportunities. He retired from the business in 1989 and led a private life, however, he released his autobiography "I Wonder What Became of Me" in 2014.

Bill's death comes just a week after Greta Gerwig's blockbuster live-action "Barbie" film hit cinemas worldwide, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the stereotypical Barbie and Ken.

