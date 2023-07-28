Yo Gotti Insists He Has 'No Fake Love' for GF Angela Simmons on New Single

Music



AceShowbiz - Yo Gotti continues to let the world know how much Angela Simmons means to him. On a new single dropped on Thursday, July 27, the emcee declares that he has "No Fake Love" for his girlfriend, whom he has had a crush on since high school.

The song arrived along with its music video, which shows Gotti sitting in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce with Angela. On the track, he spits, "In a Phantom with a hammer tucked/ And now I'm with Angela/ I ain't lost a crush since high school/ I'm 'Mr. Follow Up.' "

Gotti further brags. When celebrating his single on Instagram, he wrote, "[Got] my ni**as wit me and da girl I always wanted. Still ain't did my net worth, but I gotta be up nine figures. I manifested this s**t."

Angela and Yo sparked dating speculations in late te September 2022. At that time, they were spotted hanging out at a club for the shoe designer's 35th birthday.

In a video surfacing online, the rhymer was seen sitting and staring off into the distance as his girlfriend danced and rapped the lyrics to his hit song "Down in the DMs". In the track itself, the rap star mentioned that he's having "a crush on Angela."

In the following month, the twosome took to their respective Instagram Stories to post videos from their trip to France and Dubai. The clips showed each of the pair watching Eiffel Tower at night from what appeared to be their hotel room.

Angela and Yo also unleashed videos when they were traveling to Dubai Arabian Desert. Though they did not show each other's faces in their respective posts, many believed that they were spending time together.

