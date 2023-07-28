 

Louis Tomlinson Recalls 'Challenging' Time to Be 'Normal' Guy During One Direction's Golden Years

Louis Tomlinson Recalls 'Challenging' Time to Be 'Normal' Guy During One Direction's Golden Years
A few years after his boyband went on hiatus, the 'Just Hold On' singer reveals that he and his bandmates found their own ways to be 'normal young lads' amid their busy schedules.

  • Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Louis Tomlinson has recalled his "challenging" time to be a "normal" guy amid his stardom. A few years after his boyband One Direction went on hiatus, the "Just Hold On" singer opened up about the group's golden years and the struggles behind it.

On Thursday, July 27, the 31-year-old revealed that he and his bandmates wanted to be "normal" guys in an interview with Page Six, but it wasn't that easy. During the chat, he recounted, "There were of course those times where we wanted to be 'normal young lads' and wanted to go out and have a drink and do whatever it is young lads do at that age, and so that was somewhat challenging." He went on to say, "I just think that we found our own ways to do that."

Upon receiving a question about the band's antics, Louis could not help but exclaim, "We were all lovely boys. Lovely, lovely boys we were." He further expressed his gratitude, "There was something very beautiful about going through that stage of our lives [together]. We were all very young, 16 to 18. So to be young lads and to go through the craziness together at that young age…"

Elsewhere in the interview, Louis shared how he managed to keep on going after his mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away in 2016 following her battle with leukemia and his younger sister, Felicite Tomlinson, had a drug overdose in 2019. "I'm lucky like that because I've always been that way. Always look at the glass half full and all of that," he told the outlet.

The "Back to You" singer added of how it reflected on his album titled "Faith in the Future", "I think it's a good, positive message to spread. And yeah, I've been lucky enough to always be an optimist in life. So I just kind of wanted to show that."

"We've all got our own worries and frustrations, but regardless of whatever those frustrations may be, to strive to see that glass as half full, it's something I've always tried to do, no matter what I've been up against in life," Louis explained. "All I'm trying to say is just spread positive messages. It's just as simple as that, really."

Louis Tomlinson Sends Love to Fans Who Got Injured Amid Hailstorm During His Show in Colorado

Louis Tomlinson on Reuniting With Liam Payne: 'It Means the Absolute World'

Louis Tomlinson Feels 'Important' for Co-Writing One Direction Songs

Louis Tomlinson Spotted Holding Hands With Model Sofie Nyvang in L.A. After Eleanor Calder Split

