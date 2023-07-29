Yung Miami Ready to 'Love Again' After Ending Diddy Fling

Instagram Celebrity

The City Girls raptress declares on Twitter that this summer is the last one she'll spend 'outside' as she's ready to be in a serious relationship, months after confirming her single status.

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami is ready to be in a serious relationship after apparently calling it quits for good with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. The Miami-born rap star has declared that this summer is the last one she'll spend "outside," months after declaring she's single.

The one-half of hip-hop duo City Girls made the announcement on Twitter. Making use of her social media account on Wednesday, July 26, she declared, "I'm ready to be in a relationship & love again! this was my last summer being outside!"

Many of her followers supported Miami, with one responding to her tweet, "Love THIS for youuu!!" Another wrote in the replies, "As you should, you deserve it, but you also deserve someone that's gonna treat you with respect." A third added, "I feel like u giggle alil when u wrote this but is so serious I wish u the best in the journey."

Some others don't think that it would be that easy for Miami to jump from a fling into a serious relationship as one asked, "You rap about selling pu$$y basically, who's really going to take you serious ?"

Another similarly noted, "it dont work like that after running the streets .. theres always someone younger and prettier. nobody waiting on yall to finish whoring." Another trolled the "Caresha Please" host as writing, "says every pushing 30 year old lol."

Miami confirmed her split from Diddy in April, insisting that they remain friends. "We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single," she told The Cut, before stressing, "That's not my man."

Explaining their relationship, she added, "We had our own situation, I'm not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

Despite calling herself single, the two continued to hang out together. They attended the 2023 Met Gala together on May 1 and were pictured stepping out for an apparent date night in New York a few days later.

At the Met Gala, Diddy said of Miami, "She's my date for the night. ... We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles." The hip-hop mogul went on gushing, "This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight," while Miami agreed as saying, "Yeah, it's just a good date night."

