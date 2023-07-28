 

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Body in Skimpy Bikini During Lake Getaway

While enjoying her vacation at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, the Victoria's Secret model wears a tiny bra top and a pair of bikini bottoms as she lounges on a yacht.

  • Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has never been shy in showing off her toned body. While enjoying her getaway at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon with a group of friends, the Victoria's Secret model flaunted her slim curves in a skimpy bikini.

On Thursday, July 27, the 27-year-old reality TV star treated her social media followers to a sneak peek of her lakeside vacation via Instagram. In one of the pictures, she could be seen flaunting her jaw-dropping flat abs in a tiny black bra top that came with colorful stripes. She also donned a pair of matching skimpy bikini bottoms. Her swimsuit was designed by Heavy Manners.

In the snap, the series regular of "The Kardashians" was striking a pose in front of an eye-catching view of a lake, green forest and mountain as she lounged on a yacht. For the vacation, she polished her fingernails, tied her hair and parted it in the middle. She brought a pair of black sunglasses and a white Bode tote bag which had green graphics that read, "Peanuts and beer."

Wearing the same bikini, Kendall struck more poses. In another picture from the post, she was captured sitting down on the luxury vehicle while smiling from ear to ear. For this particular snap, she added a black cap that had graphics on it and let loose her brown straight hair. She displayed her butt cheeks and appeared to be fixing her undies in the other photo.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum offered more glimpses of her fun quality time with her friends. She let out a photo of her having a good laugh with them while enjoying their staycation at a luxurious villa. They were captured sitting on the side of a huge outdoor swimming pool. In the meantime, a chef was spotted preparing food on a grill stove.

Kendall also displayed other outfits that she wore during the vacation. In a photo of her sitting on a long chair, she appeared to be wearing a sleeveless long denim jumpsuit over a gray tank top. She added a pair of gray BirkenStock flats and a blue headpiece. In another snap, she donned a short-sleeved yellow graphic shirt and a pair of loose long green pants. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption, "Peanuts and beer."

