 

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split

Cover Images/Rod Lamkey/CNP
The 42-year-old SKIMS founder is allegedly 'interested in pursuing things' with an unnamed person, though she 'wants to keep it under the radar' in the early stages.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is apparently back to the dating game. If a new report is to be believed, "The Kardashians" star is currently "interested" in a mystery man after splitting from Pete Davidson.

"Kim isn't officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she's interested in," an insider tells Us Weekly. "So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven't gone out yet."

The informant goes on to note that the SKIMS founder is "interested in pursuing things" with the mystery person, but she still "wants to keep it under the radar" in the early stages. "She's not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn't want to make it a big deal," the source adds.

It is also said that the 42-year-old reality TV star "knows once she's seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she's excited about where things could go."

While the new report doesn't disclose Kim's potential new lover, she was recently romantically linked to Tom Brady. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the newly-single former NFL player were rumored to be dating after Tom allegedly helped Kim as she's looking to buy property at Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas.

A "well-placed" source, however, shut down their dating speculations, explaining that there's "currently 'no romance' " between the two stars. "Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay," the insider said. "She's been eyeing property there for quite some time."

Similarly, another source told Entertainment Tonight that "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," before insisting that the pair are "just friends." The source added that the KKW Beauty founder and the ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen "have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."

