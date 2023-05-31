 

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux
Instagram
Celebrity

The pregnant model, who is pregnant with her and Davon's first child together, treats fans to a beautiful photo of the NFL star proposing to her while they are on a babymoon in Capri, Italy.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chanel Iman is engaged to her boyfriend Davon Godchaux. The pregnant model used her Instagram to make the announcement on Tuesday, May 30, by sharing with fans that NFL star Davon proposed while she was on a babymoon in Capri, Italy.

The 32-year-old beauty captioned photos of the moment he asked her to marry him, "The blessings keep pouring… grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go."

Chanel also called Capri the "perfect" place for the New England Patriots defensive tackle to propose, adding, "I love you so much @chauxdown. You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!"

"One of the best gifts in life is a life time of adventures! My soulmate, protector and best friend the best memories are yet to come".

  Editors' Pick

Davon said on his Instagram Story he was "living the Italian dream" as he and Iman continued their travels in Amalfi after the proposal.

It was revealed three weeks ago former Victoria's Secret model Chanel was pregnant with her and Davon's first child together, and her third. The pair went public with their romance last year and on 14 May they used pink confetti cannons to reveal the sex of their upcoming baby girl.

Chanel has daughters Cali, four, and Cassie, three, with her 30-year-old NFL player ex-husband Sterling Shepard. They married in 2018 but split three years later, with Sterling filing for divorce in June 2021 before it was finalised earlier this month.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Padma Lakshmi 'Really Honored' to Be Among World's Most Influential People on TIME 100

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split
Related Posts
Chanel Iman Confirms Pregnancy With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Confirms Pregnancy With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Is Chanel Iman Pregnant With Beau Davon Godchaux's Child?

Is Chanel Iman Pregnant With Beau Davon Godchaux's Child?

Chanel Iman Dating Another NFL Player Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Chanel Iman Dating Another NFL Player Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Latest News
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera
  • May 31, 2023

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time
  • May 31, 2023

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
  • May 31, 2023

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
  • May 31, 2023

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
  • May 31, 2023

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • May 31, 2023

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour