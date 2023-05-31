DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Breakfast Can Wait' singer is held in jail at Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation though she insists that she 'never hit' anyone and didn't consume any alcohol after leaving a Memorial Day party.

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh marked the end of Memorial Day holiday by spending time behind bars. The singer was arrested on early Tuesday morning, May 30 after allegedly hitting somebody with her car while driving under the influence in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to a Miami Beach Police Department arrest report, the musician, born Danielle Leigh Curiel, was taken into police custody around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. She was driving a Mercedes-Benz G550, commonly known as a G-Wagen, down Washington Avenue, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say Dani then hit a man on a moped near 11th Street and continued on without stopping or slowing down. According to eyewitnesses, multiple people attempted to get the 28-year-old's attention to let her know she was "dragging the moped," but she didn't stop. The crash happened just outside Miami Beach police headquarters.

An officer later pulled the "Breakfast Can Wait" songstress over near 16th Street after she initially refused to stop. Both Dani and her passenger were detained by police. The report notes that her SUV smelled of alcohol and she had "sluggish" motor skills.

In the report, police state that Dani told officers she was coming back from a Memorial Day party and insisted that she "never hit" anyone and hadn't consumed any alcohol. However, she failed field sobriety tests and two breath tests came back at 0.145% and 0.148%, nearly twice the legal limit in Florida.

Officers also found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in the car. Dani was then hit with felony hit-and-run charge. She also faced two drunken driving citations. While she told police she sustained no injuries, she was taken to the hospital to receive medical clearance before being taken to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, where she was held from 8:16 A.M. through 11:45 A.M. She has since been released after posting a $9,500 bond.

Her mugshot has also surfaced online, showing her sporting a red prison uniform. She had a poker face as she posed for the picture.

DaniLeigh was arrested after alleged DUI hit-and-run in Miami.

The moped rider survived but suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture and was transported to a Miami hospital. The scooterist's vehicle "sustained major damage and was towed off the scene," according to the police report.

