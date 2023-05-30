NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

Instagram Celebrity

The Memphis rapper also reveals in a sweet Instagram post that his two-year-old baby girl Clover is 'The Reason I Want Better,' 'The Reason I Love' and 'The Reason I LIVE.'

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa owes his life to his daughter. The Memphis rapper made use of his Instagram account to share a tribute to his two-year-old baby girl, Clover, for saving him when he was "contemplating suicide."

"This is my 'ANGEL,' " Choppa wrote on Saturday, May 27 alongside an adorable video of him and his daughter. "Clover Literally Changed My Life, The Reason My Spiritual Awakening Happened Cause I Knew Longevity In My Life Was Needed To Be In Yours. So Thank You Clover For Maturing Me Faster Than Anything That's Ever Happened To Me In LIFE."

The hip-hop star went on to say that his daughter is "The Reason I Want Better," "The Reason I Love" and "The Reason I LIVE." He continued, "Before You Was Here I Was Contemplating Suicide, When I Found Out You Were Conceiving You Gave Me Something To Not Only Look Forward To, But Something To Live For!"

Concluding his heartfelt message, Choppa wrote, "Thank You For Saving My Life My Little Goddess, IM FOREVER IN DEBT TO YOU, I Owe It All To You. Your The Reason I'm Still Here. SHE TURNS 3 NEXT MONTH."

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote, "Your a amazing dad." Another commented, "This is so f**king cute," while someone else said, "Taking care of yo lil one & handling biz… respect."

Back in 2020, Choppa sparked concerns with his alarming post months before Clover was born. "Imma Kill Myself The Last Day Of December 2020 Y'all Better Enjoy Me While Y'all Can," he wrote at the time. "My Music Gone Live For Me Imma Be With Y'all. I Promise… My Music Gone Let You Know Every Thing You Need To Know, love y'all."

