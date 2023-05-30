 

Kourtney Kardashian Crying for Two Days While on Tour With Travis Barker

Though being supportive of her musician husband, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits in a social media post that she has been missing her children.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has been reduced to tears while supporting her husband. Having joined Travis Barker on Blink-182 tour, the series regular of "The Kardashians" admitted to crying for two days since she has been missing her children.

On Sunday, May 28, the 44-year-old made use of Instagram Story to share a relatable moment for many mothers. "Haven't seen my babies in 10 days," she began writing over a photo of herself with two of her three children, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign.

"The longest I haven't seen them ever, cried for the past two days," the reality TV star went on to reveal. Fortunately, she revealed that she won't have to wait for any longer to reunite with the trio. Expressing her excitement, she exclaimed in the post, "Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

In addition to Penelope and Reign, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum is a mother to 13-year-old Mason. She welcomed her three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, her husband Travis is a father to 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama, whom he has with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Since marrying Travis, Kourtney had been trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization. However, she made a decision to not continue the process. On the reason behind her decision, she explained in the May 25 episode of "The Kardashians". She told younger sister Khloe Kardashian, "We would love a baby more than anything. Whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life."

"It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," the Poosh founder elaborated. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."

Kourtney further spilled that she and her husband put her IVF journey on hold after going through the process for eight months. "We took a break and wanted to try things naturally. The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen," she revealed in a 2022 episode of "The Kardashians".

