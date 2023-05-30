 

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Instagram
Celebrity

The former Migos star films his wife's tattoo-clad butt as he runs his hand along her tiny beige thong and jiggles both of the 'WAP' raptress' cheeks while she's laying down in bed.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Having been married for almost six years now, Offset is still fascinated with Cardi B's bodacious body. The "Ric Flair Drip" emcee has shown to the world his favorite view at home when he's reunited with his wife after seemingly being separated for a while.

On Monday, May 29, the 31-year-old took to his Instagram Story to film the Bronx femcee's bare butt. She was laying face down in bed with her pants pulled down, revealing her tattoo-clad booty and tiny beige thong.

Offset seemingly couldn't get enough of it as he ran his hand along Cardi's tiny underwear. He was jiggling both of the "WAP" hitmaker's cheeks and gently spanked on the mother of two's derriere.

Cardi let out a soft giggle before she asked her husband, "Did you have a good day?" The former Migos star replied, "Yes," before letting her know, "I missed you so much."

This isn't the first time Offset showed his obsession with Cardi's famous curves. Back in 2021, it was the "Bodak Yellow" raptress who shared a racy photo of her husband touching her bare behind on Instagram. "Can't wait to get home ....HornyHyena," she captioned the X-rated snap.

In October of the same year, Offset was also caught getting a handful of Cardi's butt during a dinner date to celebrate her birthday at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The pair walked hand in hand when leaving the restaurant. As he helped her into a car, the "Clout" rhymer was seen grabbing his wife's rear end.

Offet and Cardi married privately in September 2017 after dating for several months. She gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, in 2018. In 2021, they welcomed their son Wave Set Cephus. He is also a father to sons Jordan and Kody as well as daughter Kalea from his previous relationships with three different women.

