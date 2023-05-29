 

Halle Bailey Compares 'The Color Purple' Filming to 'Family Reunion'

Warner Bros. Pictures
The 'Little Mermaid' actress is over the moon when she landed a role in the new version of 'The Color Purple' alongside the likes of Fantasia, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, and H.E.R.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey is thrilled to have been cast in "The Color Purple". The 23-year-old actress will play the young Nettie Harris in the upcoming musical coming-of-age period drama film - which charts the struggles of a black woman living in the southern US in the early 1900s - alongside the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, and H.E.R. and explained that getting the role was an "amazing moment" because of how much the original 1985 film means to her.

"Getting to be a part of 'The Color Purple' is such an amazing moment for me, I feel, because it's such a staple, that film, in our community in particular. So, I remember my grandparents would always have it playing in the background," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"And I was just really excited, not only because I'm such a fan of the women that are in it... It felt like a fun family, like you're at a family reunion. You love seeing all your aunties and cousins, it literally felt just like that."

"The Little Mermaid" star went on to add that she was particularly interested in playing the young Nettie in the film - which is an adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical - because of the bond she has with her own sister Chloe Bailey and was able to draw on her own experiences as she acted alongside Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

She added, "I was excited to play young Nettie because I felt I had experience of sisterhood, that bond that I have with my sister Chloe. I felt like I was able to pull from my experiences with her and apply it to the beautiful relationship between Celie and Nettie. Even though Nettie goes away for almost half the film, she's gone, but you feel her love and that thought of her and Celie."

"The Color Purple" is set to be released in the US on Christmas Day 2023 and in the UK on January 26, 2024 in the UK.

