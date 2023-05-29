John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

Instagram TV

The 'Grandfathered' actor was upset with his former 'Full House' co-stars when they turned down the invite to reprise their roles in the 2016 spin-off that would reunite the cast members.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Stamos was enraged when Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen decided not to do "Fuller House". The 59-year-old actor teamed up with the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom "Full House" but they declined the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off when he called them, and years later following the death of co-star Bob Saget - who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma - they arrived at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

"The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob's [death] Well... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn't see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great," he said on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast.

"You hear rumors, 'Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did 'Fuller House,' they didn't wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute. And that got out."

"But they were, like, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.' They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

John went on to reiterate that he did talk about things with Mary-Kate and Ashley - who after their time on "Full House" went on to star in a string of movies such as "Passport to Paris" and "Our Lips Are Sealed" and had their own sitcom in 1998 titled "Two of a Kind" before bowing out of acting in 2004 in favour of a career in fashion - and eventually "respected" their decision to not take part in "Fuller House".

He said, "So I did call, I talked to Mary-Kate and I explained kind of what the show was going to be, and told them I would love them to be on there, and they decided not to, which I respect."

You can share this post!