 

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'
Instagram
TV

The 'Grandfathered' actor was upset with his former 'Full House' co-stars when they turned down the invite to reprise their roles in the 2016 spin-off that would reunite the cast members.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Stamos was enraged when Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen decided not to do "Fuller House". The 59-year-old actor teamed up with the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom "Full House" but they declined the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off when he called them, and years later following the death of co-star Bob Saget - who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma - they arrived at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

"The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob's [death] Well... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn't see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great," he said on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast.

"You hear rumors, 'Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did 'Fuller House,' they didn't wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute. And that got out."

  Editors' Pick

"But they were, like, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.' They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

John went on to reiterate that he did talk about things with Mary-Kate and Ashley - who after their time on "Full House" went on to star in a string of movies such as "Passport to Paris" and "Our Lips Are Sealed" and had their own sitcom in 1998 titled "Two of a Kind" before bowing out of acting in 2004 in favour of a career in fashion - and eventually "respected" their decision to not take part in "Fuller House".

He said, "So I did call, I talked to Mary-Kate and I explained kind of what the show was going to be, and told them I would love them to be on there, and they decided not to, which I respect."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennette McCurdy's 'iCarly' Co-Star Felt His Heart Break When He Read Her Shocking Memoir

Halle Bailey Compares 'The Color Purple' Filming to 'Family Reunion'
Related Posts
Jodie Sweetin Is open to Idea of Another 'Full House' Reboot

Jodie Sweetin Is open to Idea of Another 'Full House' Reboot

'Fuller House' Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Bribery Scandal

'Fuller House' Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Bribery Scandal

Netflix's 'Fuller House' to End After Season 5: 'We're Saving the Best for Last'

Netflix's 'Fuller House' to End After Season 5: 'We're Saving the Best for Last'

Is 'Fuller House' Ending With Upcoming Season 4?

Is 'Fuller House' Ending With Upcoming Season 4?

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Sharon Stone Applauds Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for Their Roles on 'The Idol' Amid Backlash
TV

Sharon Stone Applauds Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for Their Roles on 'The Idol' Amid Backlash

Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'

Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

Joe Jonas 'So Jealous' When Brother Nick Landed Gig as 'The Voice' Judge

Joe Jonas 'So Jealous' When Brother Nick Landed Gig as 'The Voice' Judge

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Making Her Pitch to Incorporate Her Pregnancy Into New TV Show

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Making Her Pitch to Incorporate Her Pregnancy Into New TV Show

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role