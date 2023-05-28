 

Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' Costume and Christian Bale's Batpod to Be Auctioned in June

Walt Disney Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures
More than a thousand Hollywood memorabilia from 300 feature films and television shows are expected to go under the hammer at the upcoming auction this summer.

  May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carrie Fisher's "Star Wars" costume could be sold up to $2 million at auction. The all-white outfit the late actress wore as Princess Leia in 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" is going under the hammer with Propstore Auction and is expected to fetch a huge sum at the end of the three-day sale, which runs from June 28 to 30.

Over 1,400 items of memorabilia from 300 films and TV shows will be listed as part of the auction, with other lots including Batman's Batpod, Chris Pratt's light-up Star-Lord helmet from "Guardians of the Galaxy", the clown doll from 1982 classic film "Poltergeist", and Daniel Radcliffe's distressed costume from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets", with the latter expected to fetch at least $75,000.

The Batpod, used by Christian Bale in "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises", is expected to attract bidding as high as the Princess Leia costume.

Earlier this month, Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, paid a touching tribute to the late star - who died in December 2016 - on Mother's Day, admitting even though she's now a mom to Kingston, two, and five-month-old Jackson, she sees the day as being to honour her late mum instead of herself.

The 30-year-old actress, married to Austen Rydell, wrote on Instagram, "Even though I've been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother's Day is her."

"Even though it's been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine. But as the day goes on I remember it is my day too now. I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother."

And even though she's not here, it's still her day. It's our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time. With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined."

