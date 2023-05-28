 

Ice Cube Urges Drake to File Lawsuit Over AI-Generated Song 'Heart on My Sleeve'

Ice Cube Urges Drake to File Lawsuit Over AI-Generated Song 'Heart on My Sleeve'
CBS/Apple Music
Music

The 'Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It' rapper insists AI-generated song is comparable to 'a sample' so artists should sue if their vocal likeness is used without their consent.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice Cube encourages Drake to sue whoever made the AI-generated track "Heart on My Sleeve". Posted by TikTok user Ghostwriter977, the track used Artificial Intelligence to generate vocals that sounded just like musicians Drake and The Weeknd.

Reportedly racking up 230,000 plays on YouTube and more than 625,000 on Spotify, the song became a huge viral hit. It is, however, no longer available on services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube.

And the 53-year-old rapper insists he would take legal action if anyone made a song with his vocal likeness. Speaking on the "Full Send" podcast, Ice said of the track, "I don't wanna hear an AI Drake song. Yeah. I don't wanna hear that bull****. He should sue whoever made it."

The "Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It" hitmaker blasted AI songs as "demonic." He continued, "Imma sue the motherf**** who made it and the people and the platform who play it. It's like a sample. Somebody can't take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay. I think AI is demonic, I think AI is going to get a backlash from organic people."

  Editors' Pick

Although many artists have voiced their concerns, including Sting and Nick Cave, experimental pop artist Grimes loves it so much, she has created her own AI song generator software, Elf.Tech, and is asking fans to create songs as long as she gets 50 per cent of the royalties.

She tweeted, "You can use Grimes name and likeness (I humbly ask that you please be tasteful tho). Grimes is now open source and self replicating. "in exchange for a Grimes feat and distribution (sic)."

Recently, Sting, 71, waded into the ongoing debate regarding the use of AI software to mimic well-known musicians and admitted it's "going to be a battle" for the music industry. He told the BBC, "The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings."

"That's going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years, Defending our human capital against AI. The tools are useful, but we have to be driving them," he said. "I don't think we can allow the machines to just take over. We have to be wary."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' Costume and Christian Bale's Batpod to Be Auctioned in June

Bruce Willis' Wife Claims People Are Worried and Anxious About Visiting Dementia-Stricken Star
Related Posts
Ice Cube Fires Back at Troll for Dragging Him Over His Comment About AI in Music

Ice Cube Fires Back at Troll for Dragging Him Over His Comment About AI in Music

Ice Cube and Ja Rule Slam 'Irrelevant' Billboard's 'Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time' List

Ice Cube and Ja Rule Slam 'Irrelevant' Billboard's 'Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time' List

Ice Cube Refuses to Be Blamed for Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Antics

Ice Cube Refuses to Be Blamed for Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Antics

Ice Cube Rants About Losing $9M Role for Refusing COVID Vaccine

Ice Cube Rants About Losing $9M Role for Refusing COVID Vaccine

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Jewel's Twisted Take on National Anthem at Indy 500 Slammed as 'Extremely Disrespectful'
Music

Jewel's Twisted Take on National Anthem at Indy 500 Slammed as 'Extremely Disrespectful'

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Lana Del Rey Stops Show in Brazil to Find Her Missing Vape

Lana Del Rey Stops Show in Brazil to Find Her Missing Vape

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Surpasses Taylor Swift's Record on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Surpasses Taylor Swift's Record on Billboard 200

Destiny's Child's Manager Is Hopeful to See the Group Reunite for One More Album

Destiny's Child's Manager Is Hopeful to See the Group Reunite for One More Album

Ice Spice Breaks New Streaming Record With Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix

Ice Spice Breaks New Streaming Record With Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Plays First Live Show in More Than 20 Years

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Plays First Live Show in More Than 20 Years

Artist of the Week: Jonas Brothers

Artist of the Week: Jonas Brothers