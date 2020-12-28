Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd Remember Carrie Fisher on Fourth Anniversary of Her Death

WENN/FayesVision/Brian To Celebrity

The Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films shares a mock-up of the first movie's end credits, while the late actress' daughter puts out a photo of them shopping in London.

AceShowbiz - Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd have paid tribute to Carrie Fisher on the fourth anniversary of the "Star Wars" icon's death.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, days after suffering a massive stroke on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker - the brother of Fisher's Princess Leia - in the "Star Wars" films, tweeted a mock-up of the end credits of the first movie on Sunday, December 27 and added the message: "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher."

The late star's daughter, Lourd, also had her mum in her heart, posting a shot of Fisher and herself shopping in London alongside the caption: "Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You're not alone."

Fans also remembered the actress with #AlwaysWithUs hashtag. "I used to play Star Wars in the playground when I was 8, with a stick as my blaster, shouting 'Into the garbage chute, Fly Boy!' at random kids. Forever my General and always my Princess #CarrieFisher," someone wrote on social media. Meanwhile, another person posted a quote from Carrie which read, "Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow."