 

Brooke Shields Admits to Being Jealous of Emily Ratajkowski

Brooke Shields Admits to Being Jealous of Emily Ratajkowski
The 'Blue Lagoon' actress admits she envied the 'Gone Girl' actress' confidence to get naked the 'whole time' on set when they were doing a magazine photoshoot together.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields wishes she had Emily Ratajkowski's confidence to be naked the "whole time" on a photoshoot they did together. The "Blue Lagoon" star teamed up with the 31-year-old model-and-actress and a select group of other people for a themed magazine shoot a few years ago.

Brooke - who is currently promoting Hulu show "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields", a two-part documentary about how she was sexualised as a child performer - was asked in an interview with The New Yorker if she had ever read Emily's essays "My Body" about the objectification she had experienced as part of her research.

The question prompted Brooke, 57, to recall her astonishment at how comfortable Emily was on their photoshoot to constantly be seen in her birthday suit. The "Jane the Virgin" star said, "It's interesting. We were in this photoshoot together, Emily and myself and three or four other people, for the anniversary of a no-makeup issue or something. And she was nude the whole time!"

Clarifying that "it wasn't a nude photo shoot" and both were clothed for the cameras, she added, "At first, I was, like, 'Put some clothes on!' Then this other part of me was envious of that freedom. I just remember thinking, 'Damn, that girl's got b****.' How cool would it be to feel that free and competent in your own body?"

Brooke posed without clothes in a bathtub, styled with heavy makeup, for Playboy when she was just 10. When she was 12 she was required to lose her garments for her role as an underage prostitute in the 1978 movie "Pretty Baby", and, when she was 15, Brooke disrobed for her role in the 1980 coming-of-age romantic survival film "The Blue Lagoon", which was a box office hit.

