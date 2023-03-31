 

Russell Crowe Devastated as His Dog Died in His Arms After Being Hit by Car

The 'Gladiator' actor is mourning the loss of his beloved pet after the furry animal passed away when the star tried to get him to a vet following an accident.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Crowe's dog has passed away after being hit by a truck. The "Pope's Exorcist" actor is heartbroken after his puppy Louis died in his arms before they could get the pooch to a vet following the accident.

"This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart. Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him," Russell wrote while sharing a photo of the dog on Twitter.

The "Gladiator" star delighted in sharing photos of Louis with fans and, in December, he posted a photo with him and his beloved pet wearing matching Ralph Lauren polo shirts. He tweeted at the time, "I'm not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but a friend bought little Louis a @RalphLauren polo so he can match with dad. I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny."

The tragedy happened on the anniversary of the death of the 58-year-old star's beloved dad John. At the time of John's passing in 2021, Russell paid a heartfelt tribute to the "most gentle of men."

He tweeted at the time, "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."

"I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world whose hearts he touched and whose ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."

"John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936 - 30th March 2021 Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace."

