 

'Rust' Prosecutor Who Charged Alec Baldwin With Involuntary Manslaughter Has Quit the Case

'Rust' Prosecutor Who Charged Alec Baldwin With Involuntary Manslaughter Has Quit the Case
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has decided to step back from the case involving the '30 Rock' actor following a fatal incident on set of his movie.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Santa Fe District Attorney who brought involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin after the fatal "Rust" film set shooting has stepped down from the case.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies grabbed headlines when she decided to charge Alec, 64, with manslaughter with a sentencing enhancement after a gun went off on the set of the western in New Mexico in October 2021, fatally wounding 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have now been appointed to serve as new special prosecutors in the case.

A statement from the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announcing Ms Carmack-Altwies was being replaced so she can focus on wider "public safety needs" said, "Morrissey's and Lewis' extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law."

  Editors' Pick

It added, "With the appointment of new special prosecutors, Carmack-Altwies will step aside from personally prosecuting the 'Rust' case, allowing her to focus on the broader public safety needs in New Mexico's First Judicial District."

Alec's case has been hit with setbacks including the previous special prosecutor in the case, Andrea Reeb, stepping down after objections to her involvement from the dad-of-eight's legal team.

The "Glengarry Glen Ross" actor's lawyers argued Ms. Reeb's involvement was unconstitutional due to her elected position in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

They claimed her position was a violation of the state constitution's separation of powers provision and said there was the potential for her to "make prosecutorial decisions that serve her legislative interests."

Alec is next set to appear in court on May 3 for a two-week preliminary hearing, which is set to decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brooke Shields Admits to Being Jealous of Emily Ratajkowski

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Gun 'Still Exists' Despite Claims It's 'Destroyed by the State', DA Says

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Gun 'Still Exists' Despite Claims It's 'Destroyed by the State', DA Says

Alec Baldwin Sued by 'Rust' Crew Members

Alec Baldwin Sued by 'Rust' Crew Members

Alec Baldwin Enters No Guilty Plea in 'Rust' Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin Enters No Guilty Plea in 'Rust' Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Celebrates Anniversary of Their 1st Meeting Amid 'Rust' Shooting Charge

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Celebrates Anniversary of Their 1st Meeting Amid 'Rust' Shooting Charge

Latest News
Kate Hudson Praises Mom Goldie Hawn for Telling Off Critics Despite Risk of Being Seen as Difficult
  • Mar 31, 2023

Kate Hudson Praises Mom Goldie Hawn for Telling Off Critics Despite Risk of Being Seen as Difficult

Summer Walker Flaunts Taut Tummy in Bikini 3 Months After Welcoming Twins
  • Mar 31, 2023

Summer Walker Flaunts Taut Tummy in Bikini 3 Months After Welcoming Twins

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'
  • Mar 31, 2023

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'

Adele Divides Fans After Joking She's 'Bummed' to Miss Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Due to Her Shows
  • Mar 31, 2023

Adele Divides Fans After Joking She's 'Bummed' to Miss Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Due to Her Shows

'Rust' Prosecutor Who Charged Alec Baldwin With Involuntary Manslaughter Has Quit the Case
  • Mar 31, 2023

'Rust' Prosecutor Who Charged Alec Baldwin With Involuntary Manslaughter Has Quit the Case

Flavor Flav Declares He's Taylor Swift's Fan: 'My Girl'
  • Mar 31, 2023

Flavor Flav Declares He's Taylor Swift's Fan: 'My Girl'

Most Read
Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring
Celebrity

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'