'Rust' Prosecutor Who Charged Alec Baldwin With Involuntary Manslaughter Has Quit the Case

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has decided to step back from the case involving the '30 Rock' actor following a fatal incident on set of his movie.

Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Santa Fe District Attorney who brought involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin after the fatal "Rust" film set shooting has stepped down from the case.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies grabbed headlines when she decided to charge Alec, 64, with manslaughter with a sentencing enhancement after a gun went off on the set of the western in New Mexico in October 2021, fatally wounding 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have now been appointed to serve as new special prosecutors in the case.

A statement from the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announcing Ms Carmack-Altwies was being replaced so she can focus on wider "public safety needs" said, "Morrissey's and Lewis' extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law."

It added, "With the appointment of new special prosecutors, Carmack-Altwies will step aside from personally prosecuting the 'Rust' case, allowing her to focus on the broader public safety needs in New Mexico's First Judicial District."

Alec's case has been hit with setbacks including the previous special prosecutor in the case, Andrea Reeb, stepping down after objections to her involvement from the dad-of-eight's legal team.

The "Glengarry Glen Ross" actor's lawyers argued Ms. Reeb's involvement was unconstitutional due to her elected position in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

They claimed her position was a violation of the state constitution's separation of powers provision and said there was the potential for her to "make prosecutorial decisions that serve her legislative interests."

Alec is next set to appear in court on May 3 for a two-week preliminary hearing, which is set to decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

