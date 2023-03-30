Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Flo Rida's baby mama is seeking accountability. Alexis Adams reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Jersey City building's management after their six-year-old son fell from a five-story window.

According to multiple reports, Alexis Adams filed the legal docs on Monday, March 27. She accused the building's management of being "negligent and careless" as they "did not install size guards on the window," which led to the scary fall.

As for her and the rapper's child Zohar Dillard, he is still in the Intensive Care Unit following the incident, which took place earlier this month. He reportedly suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs.

The 6-year-old himself is a special needs child. He has also been diagnosed with autism and a brain condition called hydrocephalus.

In the lawsuit, Zohar's mom argued, "As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. She added, "My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could've been avoided."

Adams is currently seeking an unspecified amount of compensation for treating Zohar's injuries. As for Flo Rida, he is not involved in the lawsuit and has yet to address the matter.

The news came more than two months after Flo Rida won the breach of contract case against Celcius. Following his victory, he was awarded $82,640,450 million in damages. Forbes claimed $27 million of the amount represents 250,000 Celsius shares the emcee said he was owed by the company.

Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, signed the endorsement deal with Celcius in 2014 before renewing it in 2016. The partnership ended in 2018, but it was not until around three years later that the rapper decided to drag the company to the court. He said he wasn't aware that Celcius was withholding stock and royalties from him because the company was successfully concealing this information from him.

