 

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window
Instagram
Celebrity

According to multiple reports, Alexis Adams filed the legal docs on Monday, March 27, claiming that the Jersey City building's management was 'negligent and careless.'

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Flo Rida's baby mama is seeking accountability. Alexis Adams reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Jersey City building's management after their six-year-old son fell from a five-story window.

According to multiple reports, Alexis Adams filed the legal docs on Monday, March 27. She accused the building's management of being "negligent and careless" as they "did not install size guards on the window," which led to the scary fall.

As for her and the rapper's child Zohar Dillard, he is still in the Intensive Care Unit following the incident, which took place earlier this month. He reportedly suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs.

The 6-year-old himself is a special needs child. He has also been diagnosed with autism and a brain condition called hydrocephalus.

  Editors' Pick

In the lawsuit, Zohar's mom argued, "As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. She added, "My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could've been avoided."

Adams is currently seeking an unspecified amount of compensation for treating Zohar's injuries. As for Flo Rida, he is not involved in the lawsuit and has yet to address the matter.

The news came more than two months after Flo Rida won the breach of contract case against Celcius. Following his victory, he was awarded $82,640,450 million in damages. Forbes claimed $27 million of the amount represents 250,000 Celsius shares the emcee said he was owed by the company.

Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, signed the endorsement deal with Celcius in 2014 before renewing it in 2016. The partnership ended in 2018, but it was not until around three years later that the rapper decided to drag the company to the court. He said he wasn't aware that Celcius was withholding stock and royalties from him because the company was successfully concealing this information from him.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'

Jason Ritter Emotionally Reflects on His Alcoholism Prior to Marrying Melanie Lynskey
Related Posts
Flo Rida Awarded $82M as He Wins Breach of Contract Lawsuit Against Celsius

Flo Rida Awarded $82M as He Wins Breach of Contract Lawsuit Against Celsius

Flo Rida Announces Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site

Flo Rida Announces Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site

Flo Rida's Request to Dismiss Child Support Denied by Judge

Flo Rida's Request to Dismiss Child Support Denied by Judge

Latest News
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Warm Houston Welcome From 1501 Certified and Carl Crawford Amid Legal War
  • Mar 30, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Warm Houston Welcome From 1501 Certified and Carl Crawford Amid Legal War

Pope Francis Hospitalized Due to Breathing Issues, Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection
  • Mar 30, 2023

Pope Francis Hospitalized Due to Breathing Issues, Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window
  • Mar 30, 2023

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window

Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character
  • Mar 30, 2023

Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character

Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'

Seth Rogen Hints at 'Fast and Furious'-Style Spin-Off for His 'Mario Bros.' Character
  • Mar 30, 2023

Seth Rogen Hints at 'Fast and Furious'-Style Spin-Off for His 'Mario Bros.' Character

Most Read
6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'