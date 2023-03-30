 

Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'

Music

'In Pieces' serves as the latest track off the singer's upcoming debut album under the same name to have been released following 'Pray It Away' and 'How Does It Feel'.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey gave fans a special treat ahead of her new album's release. On Wednesday, March 29, the one-half of Chloe x Halle unleashed the project's title track, "In Pieces", alongside its official music video.

In the new visuals, the 24-year-old bares her soul as she plays a red grand piano. Beyonce Knowles' protege, who is also dressed in red, sings in the opening verse, "I wanna be where you are/ Feel it slidin' by your side while you count the stars/ I'm like a child in this place/ Watch me turn in circles like a tiger in a cage."

"'Cause I don't wanna go on/ Oh, livin' a life that you've been missin'," Chloe goes on in the chorus. "And I don't want nobody else/ To hold me when I'm in pieces."

  Editors' Pick

"In Pieces" is one of the singles of Chloe's upcoming debut album under the same name, which is slated to be released on March 31. Of the project, she told Essence in August 2022, "It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it... All of those things have gone into the music."

"The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself," she continued. "It's me breaking free."

Aside from "In Pieces", Chloe has released "Pray It Away" and "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown. Other songs that will appear on the new record are "Someone's Calling (Chloe)", "Body Do", "I Don't Mind", "Worried", "Fallin 4 U", "Feel Me Cry", "Make It Look Easy", "Looze You", "Told Ya" ft. Missy Elliott, "Cheatback" ft. Future and "Heart on My Sleeve".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chloe Bailey Calls Quavo 'a Really Nice Guy' Following Dating Rumors

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window
Related Posts
Chloe Bailey Calls Quavo 'a Really Nice Guy' Following Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey Calls Quavo 'a Really Nice Guy' Following Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey Admits 'Too Sexy' Label Is 'Killing' Her

Chloe Bailey Admits 'Too Sexy' Label Is 'Killing' Her

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Chloe Bailey Reveals 'In Pieces' Tracklist

Chloe Bailey Reveals 'In Pieces' Tracklist

Latest News
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Warm Houston Welcome From 1501 Certified and Carl Crawford Amid Legal War
  • Mar 30, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Warm Houston Welcome From 1501 Certified and Carl Crawford Amid Legal War

Pope Francis Hospitalized Due to Breathing Issues, Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection
  • Mar 30, 2023

Pope Francis Hospitalized Due to Breathing Issues, Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window
  • Mar 30, 2023

Flo Rida's BM Takes Legal Action After Their Son Falls From Five-Story Window

Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character
  • Mar 30, 2023

Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character

Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'

Seth Rogen Hints at 'Fast and Furious'-Style Spin-Off for His 'Mario Bros.' Character
  • Mar 30, 2023

Seth Rogen Hints at 'Fast and Furious'-Style Spin-Off for His 'Mario Bros.' Character

Most Read
Jimin Originally Had No 'Ambition' to Join BTS
Music

Jimin Originally Had No 'Ambition' to Join BTS

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'

Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Quavo to Release New Single 'Honey Bun' Soon

Quavo to Release New Single 'Honey Bun' Soon

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

Report: Olivia Rodrigo Will Drop New Album in Fall

Report: Olivia Rodrigo Will Drop New Album in Fall

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Kelly Clarkson on Releasing New Album After Divorce: I'm 'Nervous on Personal Level'

Kelly Clarkson on Releasing New Album After Divorce: I'm 'Nervous on Personal Level'