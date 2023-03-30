Chloe Bailey Gets Emotional in Music Video for 'In Pieces'

Music

'In Pieces' serves as the latest track off the singer's upcoming debut album under the same name to have been released following 'Pray It Away' and 'How Does It Feel'.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey gave fans a special treat ahead of her new album's release. On Wednesday, March 29, the one-half of Chloe x Halle unleashed the project's title track, "In Pieces", alongside its official music video.

In the new visuals, the 24-year-old bares her soul as she plays a red grand piano. Beyonce Knowles' protege, who is also dressed in red, sings in the opening verse, "I wanna be where you are/ Feel it slidin' by your side while you count the stars/ I'm like a child in this place/ Watch me turn in circles like a tiger in a cage."

"'Cause I don't wanna go on/ Oh, livin' a life that you've been missin'," Chloe goes on in the chorus. "And I don't want nobody else/ To hold me when I'm in pieces."

"In Pieces" is one of the singles of Chloe's upcoming debut album under the same name, which is slated to be released on March 31. Of the project, she told Essence in August 2022, "It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it... All of those things have gone into the music."

"The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself," she continued. "It's me breaking free."

Aside from "In Pieces", Chloe has released "Pray It Away" and "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown. Other songs that will appear on the new record are "Someone's Calling (Chloe)", "Body Do", "I Don't Mind", "Worried", "Fallin 4 U", "Feel Me Cry", "Make It Look Easy", "Looze You", "Told Ya" ft. Missy Elliott, "Cheatback" ft. Future and "Heart on My Sleeve".

