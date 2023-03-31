 

Tamika Scott Shares Receipt After Sister LaTocha Denies She and Her Husband Stole $30K

Taking to Instagram, thhe 47-year-old XScape member announces that she has unleashed the receipt in an 18-minute YouTube video titled 'Just Some of the Evidence'.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamika Scott has unleashed a receipt to back up her claim against her sister LaTocha Scott and the latter's husband, Rocky Bivens. After LaTocha denied that she and Rocky stole $30,000 from her, Tamika turned to social media to prove that she wasn't lying about the situation.

Taking to Instagram, Tamika announced that she dropped the receipt in an 18-minute YouTube video titled "Just Some of the Evidence". She began her caption, "God knows I didn't want to do this. This is not about the money you stole from me. Because I forgave you! Sis, you're continuously sitting on all your interviews Lying & saying I'm looking for a storyline and attention knowing y'all stole my money!! Trying to make people think I'm crazy and that I've lost my mind."

"And for your husband to call Sprint acting like he was my ex husband with my social security getting the passcode to my phone and changing it in 2006, Getting access to my text messages, pictures and videos and trying to extort me!!!!" the 47-year-old further argued. "Oh yeah all of this is documented! Y'all are EVIL!!!!! The other day you said on @foxsoul Coctails With Queens you were going to give me my 30K you stole so you need to keep your word!! Run me my check!!! I'm tired."

  Editors' Pick

The said video includes threatening text messages of extortion from an unknown number spewing lies about her and her other XScape group members, Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle and Kandi Burruss. There was also a recorded clip of Tiny's mom sharing the background of how Tamika learned about her stolen money, and purported paperwork LaTocha and Rocky changed to deposit her checks.

LaTocha previously denied Tamika's accusation. "For the record, I did not steal $30K from my sister," the former stressed in a video, adding that she is demanding an apology from Tamika. "So now, I guess I'm waiting for my apology as she did onstage. I want that too," she said, referring to the moment when Tamika publicly apologized to Kandi during a show.

Later in the footage, LaTocha blasted Tamika for having the audacity to ask her why LaTocha was still mad at her. "Girl, you just accused your of sister of thief. What do you want me to do?" she added.

