Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

The 'Shawty Get Loose' raptress infamously crashed the 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker and Jay-Z's 'Empire State of Mind' performance during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - There may be no bad blood between Alicia Keys and Lil Mama after all. The "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker and the "Shawty Get Loose" raptress were seen sharing a warm hug during their first meeting years after their infamous VMAs incident.

In new footage surfaced on the Internet, the 42-year-old singer and the "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story" star could be seen sharing a warm embrace. In the clip, the songstress could be seen wearing all-black outfit while the femcee donned a green dress.

The video emerged more than a decade after Lil Mama crashed Alicia and Jay-Z's performance during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Upon learning of the friendly gesture between the two, fans quickly rushed to social media to share their thoughts.

"LIL MAMA & ALICIA KEYS HUGGING??? The work is healing," one person tweeted. A different social media user gushed, "Whaaattt?!! Now this is what I call growth AND healing," adding a clapping hands emoji.

Another chimed in, "whole time she was never mad at her the situation was just awkward [laughing with tears emoji]." Someone else joked, "I know Lil Mama stomach hurt every-time she see that clip."

Back in 2009, Alicia and Jay-Z were performing his hit single, "Empire State of Mind". Towards the end of the performance, Lil Mama walked on stage and crashed the ending. As a result, she faced much backlash for years.

Then in December 2021, Jay-Z said that she's forgiven for crashing the stage. "Of course, of course," Jay-Z said. "C'mon. Don't do that… That's our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn't recommend people just jumping on other artists' stages..."

Hov continued, "She's a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course we love her… yes, she's forgiven. It's all love and she was coming from a place of love it's just… may have been a little too excited."

Jay's comments arrived just weeks after Alicia opened up about the incident. "Basically, I remember absolutely nothing," the "Love" singer explained, "I think I was so focused on performing. Because when you perform, it's a lot. You gotta hit it. You gotta nail it. You gotta kill it. It has to be perfect." She added, "When I tell you, 100 percent, I was oblivious to the idea that next to him was another person, which kind of scared the s**t out of me later when I figured it out."

Catching the wind of Hov and Alicia's comments, Lil Mama thanked both of the musicians for being understanding. "I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation," Lil Mama wrote via Instagram. "This has always been my stance , Love. Love for both my big brother, big sister and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary leaders."

