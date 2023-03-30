Chloe Bailey Admits 'Too Sexy' Label Is 'Killing' Her

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Aside from talking about insecurities and self-confidence, the one half of duo Chloe x Halle also discusses her debut album which she claimed to be about 'all types of heartbreak.'

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has admitted the "too sexy" label given to her is "killing" her. As she put more focus on her rise to fame as a solo artist, the one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle got real about how social media negativity worsened her self-confidence.

Despite holding onto the "fake it until you make it" mantra as her shield against insecurities, the 24-year-old could not deny the effects of her "too sexy" criticisms. In an interview with PEOPLE, she confessed, "But deep inside it was killing me, to be honest."

"I never understood it. I'd look at my peers and be like, 'We're all the same age. They're showing as much as me, if not more. But if I do it, I'm ridiculed to the max,' " the older sister of Halle Bailey went on to share. She then admitted, "As much as I would see it and try to act like it didn't affect or bother me, it would."

Chloe additionally elaborated on the reason why she stayed away from social media. "I was starting to believe the lies that the trolls were saying online, and I started to look down on myself even more than what I already was doing with my own insecurities," she explained. "Once I ignored it, I've been good."

Fortunately, Chloe was able to turn her hard time into soul-baring songs. Speaking about her debut album "In Pieces" that comes out on Friday, March 31, she spilled, "I was really vulnerable, and I was like, 'This project's going to be about all types of heartbreak' - not just with a romantic partner."

"But heartbreak with family and friends that you trusted and thought would always be there for you," the protege of Beyonce Knowles continued explaining. "Heartbreak within yourself when it's hard to look in the mirror and tell yourself, 'I love you,' because you haven't found that self-love yet."

A few weeks prior, Chloe had already dived deep into the mixed blessings of social media fame. She said in an interview, "Because of it, there's people who know about me, I can connect with my fans online, and that's how people discovered my sister and I from YouTube. I know I would not be here and be able to do what I love, make money off of it, and live off of it without social media, right?"

She then acknowledged that social media was like a double-edged sword. "Now also, with anything good comes bad," she bluntly pointed out. "People are completely entitled to have any opinions about anything, and I have to come to terms that I can't please everybody."

