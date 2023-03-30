 

Anne Heche's Son Reveals She Left $110K Following Her Death

Anne Heche's Son Reveals She Left $110K Following Her Death
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

Homer Laffoon says in court docs that his actress mother left behind some uncashed royalty and residual checks, including a $25,000 check from Cast and Crew Production Services.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anne Heche left around $110,000 following her death, including $33,000 in 27 uncashed royalty and residual checks. The "Donnie Brasco" actress died in August following a car crash, and now her 21-year-old son Homer Laffoon, who was granted control of her estate in November, has revealed she had nearly $77,000 in a bank account at the time of her tragic passing.

According to court documents discovered by the DailyMail.com, some of the uncashed checks were from the likes of Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. The largest was a $25,000 check from Cast and Crew Production Services, dated June 10, 2022.

In January, Homer took to his late mother's Instagram account to announce the launch of her posthumous book. He thanked fans for their "overwhelming" support as he shared details of the "Call Me Anne" tome, five months after his actress mum was taken off life support following her fireball car crash.

  Editors' Pick

Homer wrote, "Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

"But this is my mom's account so enough about me," he continued. "I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself. My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. 'Call Me Anne' is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted."

Homer also announced, "For those in Los Angeles, there will be a special event at the Barnes and Noble at The Grove. I know mom would want to see everyone's smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies. I don't plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this. As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

Jay Leno Missed Two Shows Following Fiery Car Accident
Related Posts
Anne Heche's Son Atlas Praises Late Actress in First Interview Since Her Death

Anne Heche's Son Atlas Praises Late Actress in First Interview Since Her Death

Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son

Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son

Anne Heche Wasn't 'High' During Fatal Car Crash, Final Autopsy Reveals

Anne Heche Wasn't 'High' During Fatal Car Crash, Final Autopsy Reveals

Anne Heche's Son Named Executor of Her Estate Following Feud With Her Ex

Anne Heche's Son Named Executor of Her Estate Following Feud With Her Ex

Latest News
Brian Cox Says His Comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were 'Taken Out of Context'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Brian Cox Says His Comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were 'Taken Out of Context'

Victoria Pedretti Claims 'Well-Known' Actor Made Lewd Comment About Her
  • Mar 30, 2023

Victoria Pedretti Claims 'Well-Known' Actor Made Lewd Comment About Her

Bhad Bhabie Gives Her Mom Lap Dance at 20th Birthday Celebration
  • Mar 30, 2023

Bhad Bhabie Gives Her Mom Lap Dance at 20th Birthday Celebration

Ryan Coogler Developing 'X-Files' Reboot With Diverse Cast
  • Mar 30, 2023

Ryan Coogler Developing 'X-Files' Reboot With Diverse Cast

Jay Leno Missed Two Shows Following Fiery Car Accident
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jay Leno Missed Two Shows Following Fiery Car Accident

Jake Gyllenhaal Accused of Making Ali Fedotowsky Cry After Rude Red Carpet Encounter
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal Accused of Making Ali Fedotowsky Cry After Rude Red Carpet Encounter

Most Read
6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'