'The Masked Singer' Recap: Emmy Winner and Reality TV Star Unmasked on '80s Night

In the new episode of the hit FOX series, three new undercover celebrities, Doll, Moose and Scorpio, hit the stage as they are vying for the Golden Mask on '80s Night.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" turned back to the '80s in the Wednesday, March 29 episode. In the episode, three new undercover celebrities, Doll, Moose and Scorpio, hit the stage as they're vying for the Golden Mask on '80s Night.

Doll kicked off the night as his clue package read, "I was a weirdo and when it came to a voice, forget about it, no one wanted to hear it." The package also featured a house full of animals, a birdcage, hairspray, a playbill and a mention of being "expendable."

After Doll performed "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds, actor Erik Estrada came with a new clue, which was "ghostwriter." Doll added, "While my movie career is scary, it's my work with a multi-Grammy-winning artist that still blows me away." The guesses included Skid Row's Sebastian Bach, KISS' Gene Simmons and panelist Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg.

Scorpio was up next. In her clue package, she said, "There's nothing more I love than being over the top." She revealed that she was growing up in a small town and working at bars and fast food restaurants in order to afford to get out."

"After years of trying to be other people, ironically, the key to my fame was actually: just be myself, even if that makes me the villain sometimes," she added. "Truthfully, I'm fine if the gossips say I'm a wild thing."

Scorpio belted out "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. Later, Young MC had dancers do The Sprinkler for her additional clue. The panelists guessed Scorpio might be Kim Cattrall, Heidi Klum, "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn or "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna.

Rounding out the night was Moose. In his clue package, Moose was seen performing surgery on a teddy bear and enjoying a beer with dinner. Moose then referred to himself as the "king of your favorite show."

For his debut performance, Moose sang "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis and the News and Robin Thicke dubbed the performance "charming." Later, actress Charlene Tilton brought another clue for Moose which was the phrase "acceptance speech." The panel thought he could be John Goodman, Jon Lovitz, Ed O'Neill or George Wendt.

Host Nick Cannon then announced that Moose was the one who got the least number of votes. Moose was unmasked to be six-time Emmy-nominated "Cheers" alum George Wendt. That meant Scorpio and Doll were sent to the Battle Royale where they put their own spin on Duran Duran's "Hungry Like the Wolf".

The judges had to pick one winner and they decided to keep Doll on the show. That meant Scorpio had to get unmasked. Scorpio was revealed to be Christine Quinn.

