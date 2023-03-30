Tory Lanez Files Appeal in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction, Cites 'Irrelevant Evidence'

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian hip-hop artist is currently facing 22 years in prison for three felony charges and a 'strong likelihood' that he will be deported back to Canada.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is trying to throw out his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Three months after being found guilty, the "Say It" rapper has filed an appeal in the case, claiming prosecutors tried to dirty him up with "irrelevant evidence."

In legal documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, March 29, the Canadian rapper's criminal defense attorney Jose Baez claimed that a shirtless photo of the MC, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, holding a gun to his chest was used to "underscore to the jury his client had a fondness for weapons."

Jose also alleged that it was a "reversible error" for prosecutors to threaten to present the "Jerry Sprunger" emcee's rap lyrics to the jury. Additionally, the lawyer pointed out that he believes it was wrong for the jury to have heard an 80-minute interview prosecutors had with Megan's former BFF, Kelsey Harris, who was in the vehicle with both rappers the night of the shooting. Kelsey's interview was hurtful to the case even though she later recanted most of what she said.

Back in December, Tory was convicted of shooting Megan in the back of her feet following a verbal altercation after a party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020. He was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also convicted of an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During the 10-day trial, Megan took the stand to recount the events that led up to her horrific foot injuries. The Hot Girl Meg claimed Tory fired several shots at her while shouting "dance, b***h!" after an argument began over their sexual relationship and respective music careers. "I'm in shock. I'm scared," the Houston native recalled during her testimony, "I hear the gun going off and I can't believe he's shooting at me."

Tory is currently facing 22 years in prison for the charges and a "strong likelihood" that he will be deported back to Canada. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

