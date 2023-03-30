Khloe Kardashian Praised for Her 'Epic' Response to Troll Asking If She Misses Her 'Old Face'

Instagram Celebrity

The Good American founder has a perfect reaction to an online troll who shades her after she posts on Instagram a video of her extensive workout routine.

AceShowbiz - It's another day, another troll for Khloe Kardashian. On Wednesday, March 29, the reality TV star responded to a hater who shaded her after she posted an Instagram video of her extensive workout routine.

In the filtered clip, "The Kardashians" star was doing her workout with daughter True joining her. She revealed that despite lacking the motivation to work out, she still decided to show up. "Trying to get up the energy to work out," Khloe, who donned all-black fitness apparel paired with white socks and sneakers, explained. "I'm just not in the mood, but let's get to it."

In the comments section, some fans applauded Khloe for showing up to the gym. However, one particular person trolled the mom of two by asking, "Do you miss your old face." The Good American founder noticed the shady comment and quickly replied, "No."

Fans were loving Khloe's "epic" response with one saying, "omg love this reply people need to mind their business." Another added, "Dang it's brutal out her. Love your responses Khloe." When some people accused the initial commenter of being "jealous," the user argued, "just wondering if one can feel lost looking at their reflection one day and not be able to recognize themselves."

The trolling aside, some of her followers left sweet messages in the comments section. "Thanks for sharing your routine! Def going to try it," one fan wrote. "That makes me so happy you're gonna try it!" to which Khloe answered, "I'll definitely post more of this stuff if you guys like it."

One person raved, "Your body is [fire emoji] but it's your [heart] I love the most!" In response to that, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote back a slew of teary eyed emojis while adding, "what an incredibly sweet message! Bless you! I love you and thank you for being so sweet."

