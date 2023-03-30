 

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews
The 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker, who caused outrage in 2022 when he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and said that he sees 'good things' about Hitler, previously praised the actor while sharing a poster of his 2012 movie '21 Jump Street'.

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill seemingly refused to acknowledge Kanye West's love. The "You People" star dodged a question about the rapper giving him credit for making him like Jews again.

The 39-year-old was pressed with the question after leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica. In a video published by TMZ, he was seen greeted by paparazzi.

Someone then asked Jonah about Ye's post and what he thought about all of it. However, he remained silent while entering his car to leave the location.

Ye name-dropped Jonah in his recent Instagram Post. The emcee, who caused outrage in 2022 when he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and said that he sees "good things" about Hitler, praised the actor while sharing a poster of Jonah's 2012 movie "21 Jump Street".

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wrote. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you (sic)."

Ye made comments about Hitler in late last year. "Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, 'You can love us, and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography," he said on Alex Jones' "InfoWars".

"But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that," he continued. "I'm done with the classifications."

