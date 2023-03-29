Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

Attending a curated cocktail event at Mister Paradise in New York City, the 'Last Friday Night' hitmaker sipped only De Soi non-alcoholic drink and shared her favorite cocktail recipe.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has revealed the pact she made with Orlando Bloom. When attending a curated cocktail event in New York City, the "Last Friday Night" hitmaker opened up that she and her actor fiancé have vowed to stay sober for three months.

On Monday, March 27, the "American Idol" judge attended the event at Mister Paradise along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as host Ryan Seacrest. There, she made it clear why she would not be drinking any alcoholic drinks.

Speaking to the crowd that gathered for the event, she made the revelation by saying, "I've been sober for five weeks today…" Elaborating more on the reason behind her sobriety, she pointed out, "I've been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit."

Reacting to Katy's declaration, fellow judge Luke teased her by asking if she was caving. In response, the "Roar" hitmaker quickly answered, "No, girl! I can't cave." She went on to stress, "I made a promise. Three months."

At the event, the 38-year-old chose to sip on one of her non-alcoholic aperitifs from De Soi, which she launched in January 2022. She also got the chance to share the recipe for The Golden Ticket, her favorite cocktail, which was made from Golden Hour De Soi, mint leaves and cucumber.

Relationship wise, Katy got engaged to Orlando in February 2019. Unfortunately, the couple, who welcomed their daughter Daisy together in the summer of 2020, was forced to put on hold their nuptials, which was planned in the early 2020, due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In February 2023, Orlando shared the ups and downs of his romantic relationship with Katy. "We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he told Flaunt magazine.

"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," he continued. "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

