Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'

Kanye West credits Jonah Hill and his 2012 movie with changing his mind about Jewish and director Christopher Miller is quick to react to the rapper's remarks.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has said Jonah Hill has made him "like Jewish people again." The "Jesus Walks" rapper caused outrage in 2022 when he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and said that he sees "good things" about Hitler.

However, the 45-year-old rapper - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - has since had a change of heart after watching Jonah in his 2012 movie "21 Jump Street". "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," Kanye wrote while sharing a photo of the film's poster as he returned to Instagram for the first time in 2023.

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you (sic)."

While Jonah has yet to comment on Kanye's post, one of the film's directors, Christopher Miller, shared a screenshot of the "All Day" hitmaker's Instagram message on Twitter and wrote, "Um… thanks for watching?"

The controversial rap star explained, "I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, 'You can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography.' "

"But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications," Kanye added. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?"

Kanye previously lost his deal with Adidas, was dropped by agents CAA and record label Def Jam, and had the likes of Balenciaga and Vogue magazine distance themselves from him due to a string of anti-Semitic comments he made last year, including praising the "good things" about Adolf Hitler and declaring he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

