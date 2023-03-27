 

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'
YouTube/Columbia Pictures
Celebrity

Kanye West credits Jonah Hill and his 2012 movie with changing his mind about Jewish and director Christopher Miller is quick to react to the rapper's remarks.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has said Jonah Hill has made him "like Jewish people again." The "Jesus Walks" rapper caused outrage in 2022 when he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and said that he sees "good things" about Hitler.

However, the 45-year-old rapper - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - has since had a change of heart after watching Jonah in his 2012 movie "21 Jump Street". "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," Kanye wrote while sharing a photo of the film's poster as he returned to Instagram for the first time in 2023.

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

While Jonah has yet to comment on Kanye's post, one of the film's directors, Christopher Miller, shared a screenshot of the "All Day" hitmaker's Instagram message on Twitter and wrote, "Um… thanks for watching?"

The controversial rap star explained, "I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, 'You can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography.' "

"But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications," Kanye added. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?"

Kanye previously lost his deal with Adidas, was dropped by agents CAA and record label Def Jam, and had the likes of Balenciaga and Vogue magazine distance themselves from him due to a string of anti-Semitic comments he made last year, including praising the "good things" about Adolf Hitler and declaring he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
Related Posts
Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Will Not Face Charges in Battery Case After Throwing Paparazzo's Phone Away

Kanye West Will Not Face Charges in Battery Case After Throwing Paparazzo's Phone Away

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Take His Daughter North to Universal Studios Hollywood

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Take His Daughter North to Universal Studios Hollywood

Kanye West Trends After Daughter North Transforms Into Ice Spice in New TikTok Videos

Kanye West Trends After Daughter North Transforms Into Ice Spice in New TikTok Videos

Latest News
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong
  • Mar 27, 2023

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release
  • Mar 26, 2023

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman
  • Mar 26, 2023

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce