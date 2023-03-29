Tom Brady Flaunts Toned Body During Shirtless Beach Football Game Amid Reports He's 'Dating Around'

Instagram Celebrity

More recently, it's reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen last October, is starting to get his feet wet in the dating game.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is showing off some skin. The newly-divorced football legend showcased his toned body during shirtless beach football game with his son Jack and former New England Patriots teammates amid reports he's "dating around."

On Tuesday, March 28, the now-retired football star turned to his Instagram feed to share photos of himself in a beach football game, still looking in game-shape. In one picture, the father of three could be seen talking to his son Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom also had company from his former New England teammates. Julian Edelman and Wes Welker were seen with drinks in their hand while Rob Gronkowski was humorously captured in goggles in the water. "Beach day with the crew," so the seven-time Super Bowl champion captioned the post.

The post came after Page Six reported that he's starting to get his feet wet in the dating game. A source told the site that the retired quarterback "is dating around." The insider went on adding, "He's shopping. He is out and about."

Tom is apparently enjoying his single life after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bundchen back in October. When announcing their split, they both pointed out that their number one focus was the health and wellbeing of their children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together," their statement read. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

More recently, Gisele detailed their divorce in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," the Brazilian beauty told the magazine. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart." She also said that she and Tom "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s.

While some believed that the separation stemmed from Tom's decision to keep playing in NFL after previously retiring, the cover model told the magazine that there was much more to their split than that and confirmed she's still rooting for him.

Shortly after, Tom let out a cryptic quote from poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, which discussed the meaning of success and overcoming the "betrayal of false friends." The wise words read, in part, "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived - This is to have succeeded!"

