'The Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism

Instagram TV

The 26-year-old senior account executive claims that it doesn't matter if people criticize his 'The Bachelor' season by calling it 'boring,' saying, 'You don't have to watch.'

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" star Zach Shallcross lets everyone know that what matters to him is that he's found love on the ABC show. The 26-year-old remains unbothered by people criticizing his season as they call it "boring."

In response to the backlash, Zach told PEOPLE, "Coming into this, it's no surprise I'm not the crazy loud one or the most dramatic. I try to live my life like that in general." He continued, "I'm not going to let the show sway that."

The senior account executive added, "As everyone saw, there was still drama, but to the people that were calling me a boring Bachelor, like, 'Hey, kudos to you. I've found the love of my life. I got what I wanted. You don't have to watch.' "

Defending Zach was his new fiancee Kaity Biggar. The 28-year-old ER nurse said to the news outlet, "He's not boring in the slightest." She went on to note, "He's so goofy, so fun. He's got - holy moly - amazing amount of qualities to him. Every day I am like, 'Wow, I didn't know I could fall even more in love with you.' But I do, every single day. But again, this goes back to what Zach said, you don't have to watch, you don't have to like him. I love him."

The criticism aside, the couple shared they're happily engaged with the support from their families. "Obviously you garner opinions from everyone - the internet, fans - but family and friends are always helping us through and have our back on both of our side," Zach divulged. "Both Kaity's family and my family, they're really rooting for us."

He added that he and Kaity reflected on their time on "The Bachelor" as it aired. "Watching a relationship unfold on TV and the drama in the show and all of that stuff really can put challenges and pressure on a relationship," he admitted. "We're always talking about when we rewatch the episodes and seeing how we're doing, checking in on each other because it is tough. It's a weird experience."

Zach also said that the challenges that they faced early on have only strengthened their relationship. "It's not like it's been super easy the whole time, but it's we have grown stronger and overcome some tough things together, and we've come out better and stronger for it at the end," he revealed. "And that's something that I'm so appreciative of. It just makes our relationship so loving and strong."

Zach proposed to Kaity in the finale of season 27 of "The Bachelor". In the episode, it was revealed that he ultimately chose Kaity over Gabi, with whom he had sex during Fantasy Suites date.

You can share this post!