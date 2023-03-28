Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly 'out and about' enjoying his single life days after his supermodel ex-wife detailed their painful divorce in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is single and ready to mingle. The newly-divorced football legend is reportedly "dating around" five months after finalizing the divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen.

Page Six reported on Monday, March 27 that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is starting to get his feet wet in the dating game. A source told the site that the now-retired quarterback "is dating around." The insider went on adding, "He's shoppin. He is out and about."

Tom and Gisele announced their split last October via social media, both admitting their number one focus was the health and wellbeing of their children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together," the NFL pro wrote via Instagram at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

More recently, Gisele detailed their divorce in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," the Brazilian beauty told the magazine. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Gisele also said that she and Tom "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," the former Victoria's Secret Angel dished, "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

While some believed that the divorce stemmed from Tom's decision to keep playing in NFL after previously retiring, the cover model told the magazine that there was much more to their split than that and confirmed she's still rooting for him.

Calling the buzz over their divorce "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Gisele said of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

Shortly after, Tom let out a cryptic quote from poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, which discussed the meaning of success and overcoming the "betrayal of false friends." The poem read, "What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children. To earn the approbation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To give of one's self…"

The quote continued, "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived - This is to have succeeded!"

