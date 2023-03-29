Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host insists he's a 'provider' though there is no 'set amount' of money given out to each of the six women who have given birth to his 12 children.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has no strict rules when it comes to his spending for his kids. The multi-talented star admits that he doesn't give "monthly allowance" to his baby mamas, though he calls himself a "provider."

The 42-year-old, who has 12 children with six different women, said in a Monday, March 27 interview with Hot 104.1 that there is no "set amount" of money given out to each of the six women. "I don't give myself that [guideline]," he said

"The Masked Singer" host, however, claimed that he makes sure "what [his baby mamas] need, they get it." He stressed, "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive."

Speaking about maintaining good relationships with all his baby mamas, the rapper/comedian said he has "respect and admiration" for each parent. "Everybody has their challenges," he acknowledged, "but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for."

"Regardless of what goes on in any scenario... I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children," he went on claiming.

Nick previously responded to speculation that he's dishing out at least $3 million per year in child support. Setting the record straight, he said in November 2022 that he spent "more than that" in a year for his children. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he explained.

He also stated that he didn't need the law to regulate how much he should pay on his children. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child," he shared.

Nick shares 11-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has three children with Brittany Bell, twin sons and a daughter with Abby De La Rosa, two children with Alyssa Scott and one each with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. Zen, his first child together with Alyssa, died of brain cancer at five months old in 2021.

