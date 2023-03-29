 

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host insists he's a 'provider' though there is no 'set amount' of money given out to each of the six women who have given birth to his 12 children.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has no strict rules when it comes to his spending for his kids. The multi-talented star admits that he doesn't give "monthly allowance" to his baby mamas, though he calls himself a "provider."

The 42-year-old, who has 12 children with six different women, said in a Monday, March 27 interview with Hot 104.1 that there is no "set amount" of money given out to each of the six women. "I don't give myself that [guideline]," he said

"The Masked Singer" host, however, claimed that he makes sure "what [his baby mamas] need, they get it." He stressed, "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive."

Speaking about maintaining good relationships with all his baby mamas, the rapper/comedian said he has "respect and admiration" for each parent. "Everybody has their challenges," he acknowledged, "but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for."

  Editors' Pick

"Regardless of what goes on in any scenario... I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children," he went on claiming.

Nick previously responded to speculation that he's dishing out at least $3 million per year in child support. Setting the record straight, he said in November 2022 that he spent "more than that" in a year for his children. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he explained.

He also stated that he didn't need the law to regulate how much he should pay on his children. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child," he shared.

Nick shares 11-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has three children with Brittany Bell, twin sons and a daughter with Abby De La Rosa, two children with Alyssa Scott and one each with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. Zen, his first child together with Alyssa, died of brain cancer at five months old in 2021.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Brady Flaunts Toned Body During Shirtless Beach Football Game Amid Reports He's 'Dating Around'

Demi Lovato Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos With 'Sweet Angel' Boyfriend Jute$ on His Birthday
Related Posts
Nick Cannon Would Love to Have Children With His Ex Christina Milian

Nick Cannon Would Love to Have Children With His Ex Christina Milian

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Shuts Down Rumors He's Expecting 13th Baby

Nick Cannon Shuts Down Rumors He's Expecting 13th Baby

Nick Cannon Says It's God's Decision Whether He'll Have More Kids After Welcoming 12th Child

Nick Cannon Says It's God's Decision Whether He'll Have More Kids After Welcoming 12th Child

Latest News
Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Scheana Shay to Prove Raquel Leviss 'Lied' About Alleged Attack
  • Mar 29, 2023

Scheana Shay to Prove Raquel Leviss 'Lied' About Alleged Attack

Jeremy Renner Cites Daughter Ava as His Source of Strength After Snowplow Accident
  • Mar 29, 2023

Jeremy Renner Cites Daughter Ava as His Source of Strength After Snowplow Accident

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy
  • Mar 29, 2023

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Demi Lovato Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos With 'Sweet Angel' Boyfriend Jute$ on His Birthday
  • Mar 29, 2023

Demi Lovato Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos With 'Sweet Angel' Boyfriend Jute$ on His Birthday

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail