Tom Brady Seemingly Responds to Gisele Bundchen's Post-Divorce Interview With This Cryptic Post

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The former NFL quarterback's cryptic social media post arrives less than one day after the Brazilian supermodel spoke out about the painful divorce for the first time.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Did Tom Brady just respond to Gisele Bundchen's bombshell Vanity Fair interview? The now-retired NFL star made use of his social media platform to get poetic after his ex-wife detailed their painful divorce.

On Thursday, March 23, the former quarterback turned to his Instagram Story to post a quote from poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, which discussed the meaning of success and overcoming the "betrayal of false friends."

"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children," the poem began. "To earn the approbation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To give of one's self…"

The quote continued, "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived - This is to have succeeded!"

Tom Brady shared a cryptic post on Instagram after Gisele Bundchen spoke out about their divorce for the first time.

Tom's cryptic post came less than a day after Vanity Fair published Gisele's first interview since the couple's divorce in October last year. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," the Brazilian beauty told the magazine. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Gisele also said that she and Tom "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," the former Victoria's Secret Angel dished, "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

While some believed that the divorce stemmed from Tom's decision to keep playing in NFL after previously retiring, the cover model, who shares two kids, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with her ex-husband, told the magazine that there was much more to their split than that and confirmed she's still rooting for him.



Calling the buzz over their divorce "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Gisele said of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

You can share this post!