 

Linda Nolan Pulls Out of Show as Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Linda Nolan Pulls Out of Show as Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain
Instagram
Celebrity

The Nolans singer has decided to pull the plug on her scheduled appearance as her cancer has spread to her brain although she keeps positive attitude amid her struggle.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Linda Nolan has to pull out of work commitments after learning her cancer has spread to her brain. In 2005, the 64-year-old star was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer before being told she was tumour-free a year later, but revealed on Monday, March 27 that the hip cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2017 had spread to her brain.

The Nolans singer was scheduled to appear alongside the likes former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona and ex-model Gail Porter as part of the "Lunch and Laughs Live" tour on Saturday, April 1 but it was confirmed shortly after her announcement that she would no longer appear.

  Editors' Pick

A message on the show's Instagram page said, "We were all gutted to hear the news about Linda Nolan today. Unfortunately, this does mean that she will not be joining us this weekend but we wish her all the very best wishes and our thoughts are with her and her family. Xx (sic)."

The "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" hitmaker - who found out in 2020 that the cancer had also spread to her liver - revealed on Monday that although she was "frightened" by her latest diagnosis, she is determined to fight and will remain "positive" going forward.

Speaking on UK TV show "Good Morning Britain", she said, "I've always been hopeful with my treatment and what's going on in my life I just want to tell you, unfortunately for me, my cancer has spread to my brain. That's obviously frightening because there isn't much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy. I'm not giving up. I'm positive. I'm going to lose my hair again for the fourth time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adele Talks About Getting Drunk at Home During Covid Lockdown

Brooke Shields Recalls Ex Andre Agassi Destroying His Tennis Trophies in Drug-Fuelled Jealous Rage
Latest News
Brooke Shields Recalls Ex Andre Agassi Destroying His Tennis Trophies in Drug-Fuelled Jealous Rage
  • Mar 29, 2023

Brooke Shields Recalls Ex Andre Agassi Destroying His Tennis Trophies in Drug-Fuelled Jealous Rage

Linda Nolan Pulls Out of Show as Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain
  • Mar 29, 2023

Linda Nolan Pulls Out of Show as Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Kim Kardashian Accused of Exploiting Daughter North With Toy and Skincare Line
  • Mar 29, 2023

Kim Kardashian Accused of Exploiting Daughter North With Toy and Skincare Line

Adele Talks About Getting Drunk at Home During Covid Lockdown
  • Mar 29, 2023

Adele Talks About Getting Drunk at Home During Covid Lockdown

Emily Ratajkowski Considers Freezing Her Eggs as She's Open to Having More Kids
  • Mar 29, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Considers Freezing Her Eggs as She's Open to Having More Kids

Mariah Carey Celebrates 54th Birthday by Jumping Into the Sea
  • Mar 29, 2023

Mariah Carey Celebrates 54th Birthday by Jumping Into the Sea

Most Read
Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends
Celebrity

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills