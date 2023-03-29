Linda Nolan Pulls Out of Show as Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Instagram Celebrity

The Nolans singer has decided to pull the plug on her scheduled appearance as her cancer has spread to her brain although she keeps positive attitude amid her struggle.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Linda Nolan has to pull out of work commitments after learning her cancer has spread to her brain. In 2005, the 64-year-old star was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer before being told she was tumour-free a year later, but revealed on Monday, March 27 that the hip cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2017 had spread to her brain.

The Nolans singer was scheduled to appear alongside the likes former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona and ex-model Gail Porter as part of the "Lunch and Laughs Live" tour on Saturday, April 1 but it was confirmed shortly after her announcement that she would no longer appear.

A message on the show's Instagram page said, "We were all gutted to hear the news about Linda Nolan today. Unfortunately, this does mean that she will not be joining us this weekend but we wish her all the very best wishes and our thoughts are with her and her family. Xx (sic)."

The "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" hitmaker - who found out in 2020 that the cancer had also spread to her liver - revealed on Monday that although she was "frightened" by her latest diagnosis, she is determined to fight and will remain "positive" going forward.

Speaking on UK TV show "Good Morning Britain", she said, "I've always been hopeful with my treatment and what's going on in my life I just want to tell you, unfortunately for me, my cancer has spread to my brain. That's obviously frightening because there isn't much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy. I'm not giving up. I'm positive. I'm going to lose my hair again for the fourth time."

You can share this post!