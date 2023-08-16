Linda Nolan 'Making Memories' With Her Family Amid Battle With Terminal Cancer

Instagram Celebrity

While she's scared of death, the 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing' singer finds comfort believing that she will reunite with her sister who passed away in 2013 because of cancer.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Linda Nolan's terminal cancer diagnosis gave her "freedom." The 64-year-old star - who found out she had stage three breast cancer in 2005 - revealed in March that the hip cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2017 had spread to her brain, and she's now focused on "making memories" with her family whilst she still can.

"People can't believe how well I'm walking. At the moment, I don't need to hold on to anyone, just my stick. Hopefully, it's the chemo and radiotherapy working. The two brain tumours are smaller and there is no change in the others, so ... Mine is palliative chemo," she told Best magazine.

"It's not going to cure me, so if it's working, we might just carry on with the sessions. After they tell you, they send you to the cry room, and I cried. It's not actually called that, but that is what it is, it's where they send you, so you don't frighten the rest of the patients."

"Please God, most people get their head around it in a positive way. For me, in a way, it gave me a freedom. I don't know how long I am going to be here, so I don't have to do anything I don't want. I'm spending time with the family, memories, they are important to make."

The "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" singer went on to add that whilst she was at first "scared" by the thought of death, she then had a dream about her late sister Bernie - who passed away in 2013 at the age of 52 following a battle with breast cancer - and believes that she will see her again.

She said, "What happens when you die is a frightening thought and I was scared that first night, but I dreamt of Bernie all night a few days later. We were laughing hysterically like we used to, and we were sorting my will: 'Give that one this and that one that.' And when I woke up, I wasn't frightened any more. Can you believe that's how I feel? The medical people say, 'it's in your brain' and I'm not frightened any more."

"I feel Brian [Hudson, Linda's husband who died in 2007] will be there - and Bernie. I got a feeling of joy out of that. You know, when she was dying, I remember it was about four days before that happened, and Bernie said to me, 'Can you believe I'm dying? And now it's going to be me. My sisters say, 'Well, we could all die at any time but I have medical opinions...' "

You can share this post!