Brooke Shields Recalls Ex Andre Agassi Destroying His Tennis Trophies in Drug-Fuelled Jealous Rage

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields claims her ex-husband Andre Agassi smashed all his tennis trophies in a drug-fuelled fit of jealous rage after watching her film her finger-licking role in "Friends". In the sitcom, the "Blue Lagoon" actress, 57, starred as Erika who stalked Matt Le Blanc's character Joey Tribbiani in a 1996 episode that included a scene of her licking the actor's hand at a restaurant.

"Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out. He said, 'Everybody's making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behaviour.' I'm, like, 'It's comedy! What is the matter with you?' " she told the New Yorker about how Andre, 52, whom she married a year after her appearance on the show was aired, "co-opted" her cameo.

Brooke added his fury didn't stop by storming out and said he also went home and "smashed all his trophies" in anger - which she branded drug-induced "irrational behaviour."

Andre admitted in his autobiography to taking crystal meth, with Brooke claimed she later heard he was on during the rage incident. She and the former world tennis number one ended up getting divorced in 1999 due to the athlete's battle with addiction.

Brook also said "Friends" producers initially didn't want her to do her "crazy" stalker cackle during her episode - or "the licking of his fingers" to show how much she was fixated on Joey. But after being talked into it, they decided to put both in the show, leading Brooke - who now has daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, with her 59-year-old husband of 22 years Chris Henchy - to be offered her sitcom "Suddenly Susan".

She added, "All of a sudden, the energy changed, and all these men in suits started coming into the studio. The next day, I was asked if I wanted to do my own television show."

