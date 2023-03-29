Lil Wayne on His $160M Google Net Worth: 'I Don't Have a Cent Close to That S**t'

Cover Images/FAYES VISION Celebrity

Wayne's clarification comes after Forbes announces that Jay-Z's net worth is now $2.5 billion, nearly double the $1.4 billion he was reportedly worth just a year ago.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne admitted that he's not as rich as what the Internet thinks he is. When addressing his $160 net worth on Google, the Young Money founder confessed that he doesn't "have a cent close to that s**t."

When speaking on "Culture Millenials", the 40-year-old stated, "Honestly, I'm gonna let everybody know now." He added, "So when you go check a motherf**ker's net worth and that s**t be saying some crazy numbers, I don't have a cent close to that s**t."

"I don't have that, but I guess they be meaning that's what I'm worth," Wayne continued. He then quipped, "So I be always calling my agent like, I'm telling you bro, I'ma fire the s**t out you 'cause I don't need you."

"I Googled that, you know what I mean? I'm like I'm a zillion dollar n***a on Google bro … It's motivation, that's all," the emcee, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., further elaborated. "It's just motivation."

Wayne's clarification came after Forbes announced that Jay-Z's net worth is now $2.5 billion, nearly double the $1.4 billion he was reportedly worth just a year ago. It makes the hip-hop mogul the 1,203rd wealthiest person on the planet.

As for Wayne, his net worth as of 2012 was reported to be $27 million. Forbes has since updated his real-time earnings while the rapper continues to make money.

You can share this post!