Mariah Carey Celebrates 54th Birthday by Jumping Into the Sea

Afte sharing a video in which she made a 'celebratory splash,' the 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker receives birthday wishes from a number of celebrities.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey celebrated her birthday with a fun-filled outing. As she turned 54, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker shared a video of herself jumping into the sea.

The Grammy winner posted the clip on Instagram on Monday, March 27. In the footage, which was soundtracked by her "Honey (Classic Mix)" song, she could be seen jumping off a yacht into the crystal clear ocean water. She captioned it by writing, "Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!"

Many have since sent out birthday shout-outs to Carey. Among them was Da Brat, who wrote in the comment section, "When bestie is ONE WITH THE WATER she is happier than ever. It's an unimaginable feeling of freedom. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to THE GOAT."

Latto (Mulatto) chimed in, "Ur just THAT GIRL!!! So effortlessly!!! Happy Anniversary Mimi!" Billy Porter, meanwhile, simply replied, "Happy Birthday!"

Also honoring Carey on her special day was her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the two, he penned, "This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 3/27."

Carey and Tanaka, who was her choreographer and backing dancer, started dating in 2016. The singer and her beau have been smitten with each other despite a brief split in the early relationship.

In December 2022, a source told HollywoodLife.com that Tanaka has a close relationship with Carey' twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. "Bryan is a great role model to her kids and is so close to them," the source shared.

