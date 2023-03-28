 

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting
Cover Images/Ron Sachs
The conservative talk show host believes that the shooting is 'an anti-Christian hate crime motivated by radical left gender ideology' after it's claimed that the suspect, Audrey Hale, is a biological female who identifies as 'he/him.'

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens has weighed in on the latest mass shooting that ravaged the nation. The conservative political pundit has blamed transgenderism for the Nashville school shooting following unconfirmed reports that the suspect is a transgender.

On Monday, March 27, the talk show host first expressed her condolences in the wake of the tragedy. "I live in Green Hills and am positively devastated for the families impacted by this tragedy. Please suspend your politics and instead do what these families at this Christian School would want: pray," she tweeted.

Candace later got curious about the alleged shooter. "A female, teenage shooter. Virtually unheard of. We deserve to learn everything we can about about this individual," she posted in a separate tweet. The shooter was actually 28 years old.

Reacting to unconfirmed reports that the suspect, Audrey Hale, is "a biological female that identifies as 'He/Him' on their LinkedIn" and that the shooter is believed to have attended the Christian school, Candace penned, "Mainstream sources now confirming that it was in fact 'trans' Audrey Hale, who went by Aiden."

"It always a very clear case of mental illness when someone identifies as trans," she claimed, before raising a wild theory, "This was an anti-Christian hate crime motivated by radical left gender ideology."

Candace Owens' Tweets

Candace Owens blamed transgenderism for the Nashville school shooting.

Earlier that day, Candace also stated that transgenderism is mental illness when reacting to a video of trans activist Dylan Mulvaney dressing up as a doll. "Transgenderism is a mental illness. Keep your children away from transgendered individuals and their parents," she wrote.

She blasted those who support trans community, writing, "People that support and encourage this are monsters and should similarly be kept away from children."

She then likened transgenders to "monsters" as claiming, "When you play Frankenstein with people's body's parts, you can't be surprised when they behave like monsters. A person willing to execute violence upon his/her own body will not hesitate to impart violence onto someone else's."

Six people, including three young students and three adults, were killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday. The female suspect, Audrey, was killed in an altercation with the officers.

